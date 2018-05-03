autoevolution
 

BMW 3 Series Coupe Nurburgring Near Crash is Ridiculously Close to Tears

3 May 2018, 13:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
In theory, hitting the Nurburgring for a Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) experience sounds like a dream. However, the Green Hell has many ways of turning this into a nightmare, as one is always just inches away from danger when blitzing the Nordschleife.
7 photos
BMW 3 Series Coupe Nurburgring Near CrashBMW 3 Series Coupe Nurburgring Near CrashBMW 3 Series Coupe Nurburgring Near CrashBMW 3 Series Coupe Nurburgring Near CrashBMW 3 Series Coupe Nurburgring Near CrashBMW 3 Series Coupe Nurburgring Near Crash
And the latest example of the sort comes from a recent Ring public session, which saw the driver of a BMW 3 Series Coupe getting in trouble.

Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the man entering the Brunnchen 2 corner at reasonable speed. However, as he accelerates out of the bend, the 3er, an E46 model, loses traction - judging by the lack of decibels, we can expect a mix between poor tires and a slightly wet track surface to have caused the rear end to step out.

The guy behind the wheel doesn't even seem to try and save the car, since we're not dealing with any serious countersteering efforts, while he quickly steps on the brakes - keep in mind that when trying to bring the rear end back in line, hitting the brakes is not the way.

As such, the spin of the car is amplified, with the Bimmer sliding towards the metallic protection element on the inside of the track.

At this point, probably everybody watching from the side expected the 3 Series Coupe to touch the guardrail with its rear apron. Fortunately, though, the BMW stopped just one or two inches away from the protection element - the driver's expression as he looks out the window is priceless.

Speaking of which, the aficionado is well aware of the fact that he's being filmed, hence his reaction upon returning to the track.

We're glad this adventure ended the easy way, since other drivers who have recently lapped the Ring weren't that luck (here's a Honda S2000 example for you).

BMW 3 Series BMW Nurburgring nurburgring 2018 near crash
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tank Vs. Well How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW models:
BMW M2 CompetitionBMW M2 Competition CoupeBMW 4 Series CoupeBMW 4 Series Coupe CoupeBMW 4 Series Gran CoupeBMW 4 Series Gran Coupe CoupeBMW 4 Series CabrioBMW 4 Series Cabrio Coupe CabrioBMW X4BMW X4 Medium SUVAll BMW models  
 
 