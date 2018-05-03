BMW Adds Four-Cylinder Diesel to the 6 Series Gran Turismo

Starting this July, a new entry-level power plant will be powering the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. The German carmaker announced on Thursday the addition of a four-cylinder diesel, featured for the first time on the luxury class model.

3 photos







The performances of the engine in the 620d mean that the car will be capable of a zero to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration time of 7.9 seconds. Fuel consumption for the engine is rated at 4.9 l/100 km (48 mpg), while the emissions coming out the tail pipe out stand at 129 g/km.



Aside from the addition of the new engine under its hood, the 620d Gran Turismo will not be different from all the other models in the range, says the carmaker.



All the optional features offered on the 6 Series, including all suspension systems - Adaptive Two-Axle Air Suspension, Integral Active Steering and the Executive Drive system with Active Roll Stabilisation - will be available on the new version as well.



The 6 Series Gran Turismo is barely a year old, having been introduced by the German manufacturer in 2017. The addition of the new engine to the range means the car is now equipped with a total of 5 power units for the European market.



The complete range of the



Pricing for the new 620d Gran Turismo has not yet been announced by the German carmaker, who will probalby do so closer to the market launch. The 6 Series equipped with this unit under the hood will be called 620d Gran Turismo. The 2.0-liter engine has a rated output of 190 horsepower and comes complete with variable turbine geometry and Common Rail direct injection. BMW says the maximum torque of 400 Nm is available between 1,750 and 2,500 rpm (maximum power achieved at 4,000 revs), with the rpms being controlled via a standard 8-speed Steptronic transmission.The performances of the engine in the 620d mean that the car will be capable of a zero to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration time of 7.9 seconds. Fuel consumption for the engine is rated at 4.9 l/100 km (48 mpg), while the emissions coming out the tail pipe out stand at 129 g/km.Aside from the addition of the new engine under its hood, the 620d Gran Turismo will not be different from all the other models in the range, says the carmaker.All the optional features offered on the 6 Series, including all suspension systems - Adaptive Two-Axle Air Suspension, Integral Active Steering and the Executive Drive system with Active Roll Stabilisation - will be available on the new version as well.The 6 Series Gran Turismo is barely a year old, having been introduced by the German manufacturer in 2017. The addition of the new engine to the range means the car is now equipped with a total of 5 power units for the European market.The complete range of the 6 Series Gran Turismo includes straight six-cylinder diesel engines, a straight six-cylinder petrol engine, as well as a four-cylinder petrol engine.Pricing for the new 620d Gran Turismo has not yet been announced by the German carmaker, who will probalby do so closer to the market launch.