New Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production Wheels

It's been sixteen years since Toyota stopped making the Toyota Supra. Despite this, the company is in no rush to put the next generation into production.

Finally, and at the end of April, the Japanese sports car finally has a set of production wheels.



Before this, the 2019 Supra was usually riding on generic or BMW wheels. These are the real deal, sporting an interesting two-tone finish and multi-spoke design. Our spy photographers say they believe the tires are Michelin and offer a 255 width at the front, with the back ones naturally being wider.



We also see a new dual sports exhaust system with brushed tips and a diffuser, a setup that's reminiscent of track-focused Toyota GT 86 models of late. However, the all-LED tail and headlights make this car look more expensive, which it will be.



We've recently learned that most of the



While initial speculation suggested the Supra would be powered by anything from a hybrid system to a twin-turbo V6, recent reports all point the finger at the BMW inline-6 configuration, complete with the 8-speed automatic gearbox. Even the dashboard will have BMW's luxury touches. That suggests it will be nothing like the predecessors.



