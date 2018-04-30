autoevolution
 

New Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production Wheels

30 Apr 2018, 19:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It's been sixteen years since Toyota stopped making the Toyota Supra. Despite this, the company is in no rush to put the next generation into production.
13 photos
New Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production Wheels
Together with the next BMW Z4, the Supra has gone through painfully slow testing and development programs. They would only add a few small details at a time. Even as far back as September 2016, the prototype looked exactly as we see it today.

Finally, and at the end of April, the Japanese sports car finally has a set of production wheels.

Before this, the 2019 Supra was usually riding on generic or BMW wheels. These are the real deal, sporting an interesting two-tone finish and multi-spoke design. Our spy photographers say they believe the tires are Michelin and offer a 255 width at the front, with the back ones naturally being wider.

We also see a new dual sports exhaust system with brushed tips and a diffuser, a setup that's reminiscent of track-focused Toyota GT 86 models of late. However, the all-LED tail and headlights make this car look more expensive, which it will be.

We've recently learned that most of the Supra's development was carried out in Japan and that it won't be cheap. It looks like that BMW spirit has rubbed off on them!

While initial speculation suggested the Supra would be powered by anything from a hybrid system to a twin-turbo V6, recent reports all point the finger at the BMW inline-6 configuration, complete with the 8-speed automatic gearbox. Even the dashboard will have BMW's luxury touches. That suggests it will be nothing like the predecessors.

Toyota is said to have scrapped the hybrid sports car idea in favor a Gazoo Racing version, which should be ready 2020 track action. Considering the Z4 is ready to roll off Magna factory floor at the end of the year, we should see it and the Supra at the Paris Motor Show this fall.
2019 toyota supra Gazoo Racing Toyota Supra BMW spyshots
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Rav4TOYOTA Rav4 Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris SedanTOYOTA Yaris Sedan CompactTOYOTA HATCHBACKTOYOTA HATCHBACK CompactTOYOTA AURISTOYOTA AURIS CompactTOYOTA AygoTOYOTA Aygo MiniAll TOYOTA models  
 
 