Spyshots: 2019 Toyota Supra Interior Shown by Prototype, Has Sporty Digital Dash

Toyota is milking the teaser cow with the Gen V Supra - while the first FT-1 concept prefigurating the sportscar showed up back in 2014, we've been bombarded with teasers and prototypes to spy ever since. The carmaker even dropped the GR Supra Racing Concept at this year's Geneva Motor Show, pushing the teasing game even further. Well, we are now back on the topic, as a Supra tester has allowed our photogs to take a peek inside it.

Nevertheless, with the two brands have dropped multiple hints on the fact that the Supra and the Z4 will be separated by more than just their body styles (the Toyota is coming in fixed-roof form, while the Bimmer maintains the roadster tradition).



Of course, the interior is part of this cannibalization prevention scheme. And, as you can notice in the spyshots above, most of the BMW bits and pieces are gone.



Sure, elements like the turn signal lever and center dash buttons still come from the Bavarian automaker (at least on this prototype), but the digital dash is all Toyota.



And since the Japanese carmaker has demonstrated it can deliver some amazing dashboards and the parts we see here look uber-promising, our expectations are sky-high. Just think of the current Lexus IS F Sport, with its mechanized rev counter, for instance.



On the tech front, we're expecting the Supra to offer a range of turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines and we're looking forward to finding out how many of these will be shared with the new BMW Z4.



The rumor mill also talks about a plug-in hybrid model and with both



