Porsche 911 Windows ME Operating System Hack Lets You Play Solitaire (Not)

With the possibility of connected cars allowing hackers to mess with our vehicles these days, carmakers are making sustained efforts to provide further security. So can you believe that the current Porsche 911 uses Windows ME and even lets you play Solitaire?

Checking out the piece of footage at the bottom of the page will reveal a few Porsche 911 hacks, one of which talks about the current 991.2 Neunelfer's PCM (Porsche Communication Management) relying on the said operating system and even showing you how to reset the module so you can access the forgotten Windows Millenium Edition to play Solitaire.



Of course, this is all a prank and so are the other tips and tricks shown in the video. Then again, with April Fools approaching quickly, this clip might prove useful. For the record, Porsche relies on QNX.



Nick Murray, the Neunelfer owner and Porsche lover behind the stunt even continued trolling in the comments section of the clip. When asked about the nail maintenance of his dog Tui (some of you might cringe when seeing her walking all over the leather in the Porscha), this was the YouTuber's answer:ÿ "She is small enough not to damage the car. Her nails are naturally short from the 5-10 miles we walk every dayÿ,"



