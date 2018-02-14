autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 Windows ME Operating System Hack Lets You Play Solitaire (Not)

With the possibility of connected cars allowing hackers to mess with our vehicles these days, carmakers are making sustained efforts to provide further security. So can you believe that the current Porsche 911 uses Windows ME and even lets you play Solitaire?
Well, if you said "no", you got things right, despite what the Internet might want to convince you of. Allow us to elaborate.

Checking out the piece of footage at the bottom of the page will reveal a few Porsche 911 hacks, one of which talks about the current 991.2 Neunelfer's PCM (Porsche Communication Management) relying on the said operating system and even showing you how to reset the module so you can access the forgotten Windows Millenium Edition to play Solitaire.

Of course, this is all a prank and so are the other tips and tricks shown in the video. Then again, with April Fools approaching quickly, this clip might prove useful. For the record, Porsche relies on QNX.

Nick Murray, the Neunelfer owner and Porsche lover behind the stunt even continued trolling in the comments section of the clip. When asked about the nail maintenance of his dog Tui (some of you might cringe when seeing her walking all over the leather in the Porscha), this was the YouTuber's answer:ÿ "She is small enough not to damage the car. Her nails are naturally short from the 5-10 miles we walk every dayÿ,"

Now, as those of you tuned into our Zuffenhausen tales are aware, Nick has a thing for Neunelfer gadgets, which is how we ended up with the video of him bringing and old Macintosh computer into his 911 (the clip also talks about certain Apple CarPlay bugs).

Then again, if you're looking for more serious content, we recommend the vlogger's next-generation Porsche 911 market arrival schedule clip (this covers the US market), which landed last week.

