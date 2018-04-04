New Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ Coming in 2021 with 2.4L Engine, Japanese Report Says

It was 2012 when the eagerly anticipated Toyobaru project finally hit the market. And with the Toyota 86 and the Subaru BRZ now approaching the end of their life cycle, the time has come to discuss the second generation.

The four-cylinder should see its capacity jumping from 2,000 to 2,400cc, with the boxer configuration maintaining a lower center of gravity. Of course, the horsepower and torque boost associated with this grabs plenty of attention. After all, the mid-cycle revamp of the car only delivered a modest 5 hp boost, bringing the total output to 205 ponies.



However, we're hoping the engineers will change the character of the engine, since it's current incarnation doesn't feel particularly fit for a sportscar, regardless of its max muscle.



We'll remind you that the rumor mill also talks about the next Hachi-roku (this is a reference to the Toyobaru paying homage to the Toyota AE86) using a modified version of the



On the one hand, that would be a pity, since competition is always welcome and such a move would inevitably bring the cars closer together.



On the other hand, the all-new uber-light chassis of the Mazda could benefit from a different tune, one that wouldn't involve the hefty role that's part of the Miata philosophy.



However, we wouldn't pay too much attention to such rumors - for one thing, the Miata is a two-seater, while the



Moreover, Toyota is rumored to bring back the glory of its 90s sportscar lineup, which included the uber-compact MR2, the Celica middle child and the Supra daddy.



