New Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ Coming in 2021 with 2.4L Engine, Japanese Report Says

Now that the Scion brand, which offered the FR-S incarnation of the sportscar, has been put to sleep, we have a pair of unidentical twins to discuss. And, according to a report coming from Japan Times , the carmakers are working on a displacement increase for the boxer engine of the rear-wheel-drive coupe.The four-cylinder should see its capacity jumping from 2,000 to 2,400cc, with the boxer configuration maintaining a lower center of gravity. Of course, the horsepower and torque boost associated with this grabs plenty of attention. After all, the mid-cycle revamp of the car only delivered a modest 5 hp boost, bringing the total output to 205 ponies.However, we're hoping the engineers will change the character of the engine, since it's current incarnation doesn't feel particularly fit for a sportscar, regardless of its max muscle.We'll remind you that the rumor mill also talks about the next Hachi-roku (this is a reference to the Toyobaru paying homage to the Toyota AE86) using a modified version of the ND Mazda Miata 's platform.On the one hand, that would be a pity, since competition is always welcome and such a move would inevitably bring the cars closer together.On the other hand, the all-new uber-light chassis of the Mazda could benefit from a different tune, one that wouldn't involve the hefty role that's part of the Miata philosophy.However, we wouldn't pay too much attention to such rumors - for one thing, the Miata is a two-seater, while the 86 prides itself on being the world's smallest four-seater coupe.Moreover, Toyota is rumored to bring back the glory of its 90s sportscar lineup, which included the uber-compact MR2, the Celica middle child and the Supra daddy.And now that the Japanese carmaker's BMW collaboration is bringing back the Supra , a Mazda tie-up would be more likely to spawn the rumored MR2 comeback rather than the next-gen 86.