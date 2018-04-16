autoevolution
 

2019 Toyota Corolla GR Hot Hatchback is Under Consideration

16 Apr 2018, 10:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Also known as the Auris in Europe and previously called Corolla iM in America, the Corolla Hatchback is all new from the ground up for the 2019 model year. Revealed at the Geneva and New York motor shows, the newcomer relies on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder christened Dynamic Force.
25 photos
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
Revealed ahead of the car’s world premiere, the engine sends 168 horsepower and 151 pound-feet to the front wheels, with peak torque coming in strong at 4,800 rpm. According to Toyota, customers will be able to pair the mill with continuously variable transmission or an optional manual featuring six gears and rev-matching.

The engine is loaded with the latest internal-combustion technologies available, with Toyota quoting a maximum thermal efficiency of 40 percent in conventional applications. For the Toyota Hybrid System II drivetrain, you're looking at 41 percent.

That’s not all there is to the Corolla Hatchback, with Motoring making a case for a Gazoo-flavored model. According to Sean Hanley, vice-president of sales and marketing at Toyota Australia, the hot hatchback is “a matter of when, not if.” On the other hand, it remains to be seen if the go-faster version will be upgraded to GRMN specification at some point the future.

“I’d like to see it as soon as possible,” the official told the Australian publication, “but in the next three years I wouldn’t rule out the possibility or probability of something coming under the Gazoo Racing brand.” Reading between the lines, the Corolla GRMN could make the cut if there’s sufficient demand.

When you think about it, Toyota hs the right building blocks for such corner-carving Corolla Hatchback. MacPherson struts at the front, multi-link setup at the rear, the know-how of Gazoo Racing, and the lessons learned from the Yaris GRMN are all there. The question is, what kind of engine should Toyota employ?

The likes of the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Hyundai i30 N rely on forced induction, with Toyota expected to follow suit. “A rip-snorting 200 kW” is what Motoring expects from the newcomer at the very least, translating to 272 PS or 268 horsepower. The Yaris GRMN, by comparison, churns out 212 PS (209 horsepower) and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) from a 1.8-liter supercharged four-banger.
2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback Toyota Corolla Gazoo Racing Toyota hot hatchback Australia
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes Digital Light First Look SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Rav4TOYOTA Rav4 Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris SedanTOYOTA Yaris Sedan CompactTOYOTA HATCHBACKTOYOTA HATCHBACK CompactTOYOTA AURISTOYOTA AURIS CompactTOYOTA AygoTOYOTA Aygo MiniAll TOYOTA models  
 
 