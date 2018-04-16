2019 Toyota Corolla GR Hot Hatchback is Under Consideration

Also known as the Auris in Europe and previously called Corolla iM in America, the Corolla Hatchback is all new from the ground up for the 2019 model year. Revealed at the Geneva and New York motor shows, the newcomer relies on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder christened Dynamic Force.
Revealed ahead of the car’s world premiere, the engine sends 168 horsepower and 151 pound-feet to the front wheels, with peak torque coming in strong at 4,800 rpm. According to Toyota, customers will be able to pair the mill with continuously variable transmission or an optional manual featuring six gears and rev-matching.
The engine is loaded with the latest internal-combustion technologies available, with Toyota quoting a maximum thermal efficiency of 40 percent in conventional applications. For the Toyota Hybrid System II drivetrain, you're looking at 41 percent.
That’s not all there is to the Corolla Hatchback, with Motoring making a case for a Gazoo-flavored model. According to Sean Hanley, vice-president of sales and marketing at Toyota Australia, the hot hatchback is “a matter of when, not if.” On the other hand, it remains to be seen if the go-faster version will be upgraded to GRMN specification at some point the future.
“I’d like to see it as soon as possible,” the official told the Australian publication, “but in the next three years I wouldn’t rule out the possibility or probability of something coming under the Gazoo Racing brand.” Reading between the lines, the Corolla GRMN could make the cut if there’s sufficient demand.
When you think about it, Toyota hs the right building blocks for such corner-carving Corolla Hatchback. MacPherson struts at the front, multi-link setup at the rear, the know-how of Gazoo Racing, and the lessons learned from the Yaris GRMN are all there. The question is, what kind of engine should Toyota employ?
The likes of the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Hyundai i30 N rely on forced induction, with Toyota expected to follow suit. “A rip-snorting 200 kW” is what Motoring expects from the newcomer at the very least, translating to 272 PS or 268 horsepower. The Yaris GRMN, by comparison, churns out 212 PS (209 horsepower) and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) from a 1.8-liter supercharged four-banger.
