NASA Plans to Bring to Earth a Piece of Mars

4 2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Is Brand's Most Powerful Car in History

3 Mad Mike Whiddett's Misguided Tour of Goodwood Has Lords and Swearing Butlers

2 Ferrari 458 GT2 Crashes Like a Race Car at 2017 Goodwood FoS

1 Robocar to Try World’s First Autonomous Hill Climb at Goodwood

More on this:

Watch the Volkswagen I.D. R Set a New Goodwood Electric Car Record

Fresh from setting a Pikes Peak record, the Volkswagen I.D. R is out to prove electric Volkswagens can be exciting too. Not surprisingly, the dedicated hill climb specialist was really fast around Goodwood this weekend. 2 photos



He was able to lap Goodwood in 43.05 seconds, beating the previous record, belonging to a Lola-Drayson B12 69/EV, by over four seconds. The 1.1-mile British course is much shorter than the 12.4-mile (20km) Pikes Peak, so Volkswagen didn't have to worry about depleting the battery too fast.



Why isn't the fastest car at Pikes Peak the fastest at Goodwood as well? Well, the overall FoS record belongs to a McLaren MP4/13 Formula 1. It's a case of they're not allowed to build'em like they used to.



Only two weeks ago, both the I.D. R and Romain Dumas were in America, where their hill climb lap time of



“We exceeded even our own high expectations,” said Dumas. “Since this week’s tests, we have known that it was possible to break the all-time record. For it to come off, everything had to come together perfectly, from the technology to the driver. And the weather had to play ball, too."



And the VW wasn't even the only electric car to set a record this weekend. The NIO EP9 became the fastest road car on slick tires with a time of 44.45 seconds. Production I.D. models will never be able to touch that, as they're going to stop at about 300 horsepower. But we're curious how fast the Porsche will be. You can watch short videos of both cars below.



The I.D. R blitzed the short track, setting a new record for electric cars in the process. Behind the wheel was Frenchman Romain Dumas, a multiple King of the Mountain winner.He was able to lap Goodwood in 43.05 seconds, beating the previous record, belonging to a Lola-Drayson B12 69/EV, by over four seconds. The 1.1-mile British course is much shorter than the 12.4-mile (20km) Pikes Peak, so Volkswagen didn't have to worry about depleting the battery too fast.Why isn't the fastest car at Pikes Peak the fastest at Goodwood as well? Well, the overall FoS record belongs to a McLaren MP4/13 Formula 1. It's a case of they're not allowed to build'em like they used to.Only two weeks ago, both the I.D. R and Romain Dumas were in America, where their hill climb lap time of 7 minutes 57.148 seconds blew the Peugeot 208 T16' record from 2013 by over 15 whole seconds.“We exceeded even our own high expectations,” said Dumas. “Since this week’s tests, we have known that it was possible to break the all-time record. For it to come off, everything had to come together perfectly, from the technology to the driver. And the weather had to play ball, too."And the VW wasn't even the only electric car to set a record this weekend. The NIO EP9 became the fastest road car on slick tires with a time of 44.45 seconds. Production I.D. models will never be able to touch that, as they're going to stop at about 300 horsepower. But we're curious how fast the Porsche will be. You can watch short videos of both cars below.