Google VP Ben Sloss' 120 MPH Ferrari 488 Near-Crash Shows Amazing Saving Skills

4 Jul 2018, 11:29 UTC ·
It's no secret that Google VP Benjamin Treynor Sloss is an automotive aficionado, with the man enjoying the charms of Prancing Horses on the road, as well as on the track. However, circuit stints inevitably lead to uber-tense moments, with the exec having recently gone through such an experience while behind the wheel of a Ferrari racecar.
The gear head got in the driver's seat of a Ferrari 488 GT3, throwing the thing at the Mont-Tremblant circuit. Nevertheless, the Canadian track bit back, with the Maranello machine losing the rear end at about 120 mph (make that 190 km/h).

The stunt was caught on camera thanks to the dash cam installed on the mid-engined delight and can be found in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. One can easily notice the vicious countersteer work of the driver, as it almost seems that the video is sped up.

Sloss analyzed the moment and came up with a conclusion: "Mix a cresting right-hander at a hundred and twenty-one miles an hour, with a compression rebound and a lot of aero, and you get a very exciting moment coming over the top of the hill at Mont-Tremblant in a Ferrari 488 GT3. I give a lot of credit to the courses I took at Dirtfish and Bridgestone ice driving for keeping my car out of the wall on this particular day,"

We'll remind you that the aficionado also loves to race in the rain, as demonstrated by this clip showing him hooning a Ferrari 488 Challenge on a soaking wet Road Atlanta.

Thankfully, his wife shares the go-fast passion, with her social media nickname (becauseracewife) explaining everything. For instance, she loves to spend time on the track while behind the wheel of a Ferrari FXX K, the circuit incarnation of the LaFerrari.

