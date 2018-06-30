Ferrari Portofino Drifting in The Italian Alps Is Not That Entry-Level

Can you believe that the Ferrari Portofino will have its one-year anniversary in September? To us, it feels like the Prancing Horses introduced its new entry-level model just yesterday.
Speaking of entry-level, we're here to show you a test that aims to prove the Portofino has outgrown this label, which has perfectly defined its predecessors, the California T and the California.
This is the drifting test and it sees the 600 hp convertible being invited to a tail-out dance in the Italian Alps. To be more precise, a stretch of road in the Giau Pass has been closed off for the stunt.
As for the driver, we're talking about an aficionado known as powerslidelover, with the man having drifted most Ferraris built in recent years.
The aficionado took to Instagram to share his experience with the world, also dropping a few thoughts on the matter: "It’s a woman’s Ferrari, they say. It’s not fun, they say. It’s just the entry level, they say. But I really find it awesome! Road closed for a very exciting video shoot that you will see later this summer,"
Now, as those of you who are familiar with drifting will notice, the Portofino's behavior does show a rather generous safety net, with this being represented by the initial understeer built into the car. Then again, once the driver pushes through this, the rear-wheel-drive toy does deliver decent slip angles.
For the sake of comparison, we'll remind you that powerslidelover recently released a video showing him... well... powersliding a LaFerrari Aperta on what might be the same road. And yes, the fact that we're talking about the open-top model situated at the other end of the Maranello lineup shows - check out the video and you'll instantly notice the difference, even though the driver didn't even go all out in the 963 hp halo car.
