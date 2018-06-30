autoevolution
 

Ferrari 488 Challenge Drifts on Misano Like a Racecar Shouldn't

If you're in love with drifting, one-make series like that involving the Ferrari 488 Challenge probably aren't your thing. And that's because these racecars are set up to grip and go, without providing too many tail-out moments.
In fact, if the posterior of such a machine does go past a certain point, the driver has little changes of recovering it. Of course, one needs to define that point and we're here to bring you an example that show you can actually have sideways fun in a 488 Challenge.

Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the Prancing Horse racer sliding its way across the Misano circuit in Italy.

The one linking the pedals to the steering wheel is powerslidelover, an aficionado who enjoys staying true to his nickname.

We're looking at a track that's 4.2 kilometers long (make that 2.63 miles), with many of these being handled sideways - the driver used the description of the YouTube video to explain that the tires were already close to to the point of saying goodbye when he kicked off the adventure.

Zooming in on his maneuvers, it's hard not to notice that the racecar needs quite a lot of pushing before it loses grip, while the slip angles generated here are limited.

Note that the racecar also has a passenger, with the one riding shotgun appearing to be pretty calm during the slippery maneuvers performed by the playful driver.

In fact, you can easily compare the twin-turbo racecar to Ferrari's road cars and that's because powerslidelover also recently drifted the open-air models found at the opposite edges of the Italian carmaker's lineup.

We're referring to the Ferrari Portofino and the LaFerrari Aperta, which were hooned on a closed road in the Italian Alps - the uber-aggressive soundtrack is on the house.

