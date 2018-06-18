Drifting the Ferrari 812 Superfast on Mugello Circuit Looks So Easy

Remember when drifting used to be considered less than a sport and only a few amateur drivers were aware of it? Those times are long gone, with sliding now being an important part of the motoring realm - even the current generation Toyota Prius could be seen sideways in its launch commercial. Nevertheless, the tail-out adventure we're here to discuss today sits at the opposite end of the coolness scale, since this is a genuine as it gets and it involves the Ferrari 812 Superfast.

The V12 toy was recently taken to the Mugello Circuit, where it could stretch its mechanical legs. And with the help of an aficionado some of you might know as Powerslidelover, the Fezza danced its way around the Italian circuit.While the moderate-speed sections of the track saw the 800 hp toy delivering delicious slip angles, the parts of the track that required hefty velocity levels involved the kind of driving that would still give one goosebumps even without the rear tires being smoked.Speaking of the 812's posterior, we'll remind you this features Ferrari's second-generation rear-wheel-steer system.The Italians debuted the feature on the F12 Tour De France. However, the TDF was overly sensitive, with the system becoming more friendly to the driver in the case of the 812 Superfast.Of course, that didn't mean that the F12 TDF wasn't asked to perform sideways duties, as this video involving Chris Harris demonstrates And while we'll talking dancing Fezzas, we'll remind you that Powerslidelover likes to stay true to his nickname regardless of the machine around him, which means the man also drifted his LaFerrari Aperta, for example. However, the stunt was pulled on public roads, not unlike the gear head's fixed-roof LaFerrari drifting , which almost ended badly.Oh, and here's the steering wheel wielder sliding his 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, thankfully on the track.