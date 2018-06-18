autoevolution
 

Drifting the Ferrari 812 Superfast on Mugello Circuit Looks So Easy

18 Jun 2018, 13:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Remember when drifting used to be considered less than a sport and only a few amateur drivers were aware of it? Those times are long gone, with sliding now being an important part of the motoring realm - even the current generation Toyota Prius could be seen sideways in its launch commercial. Nevertheless, the tail-out adventure we're here to discuss today sits at the opposite end of the coolness scale, since this is a genuine as it gets and it involves the Ferrari 812 Superfast.
4 photos
Ferrari 812 Superfast 0-186 MPH/300 KPH Acceleration TestFerrari 812 Superfast 0-186 MPH/300 KPH Acceleration TestFerrari 812 Superfast 0-186 MPH/300 KPH Acceleration Test
The V12 toy was recently taken to the Mugello Circuit, where it could stretch its mechanical legs. And with the help of an aficionado some of you might know as Powerslidelover, the Fezza danced its way around the Italian circuit.

While the moderate-speed sections of the track saw the 800 hp toy delivering delicious slip angles, the parts of the track that required hefty velocity levels involved the kind of driving that would still give one goosebumps even without the rear tires being smoked.

Speaking of the 812's posterior, we'll remind you this features Ferrari's second-generation rear-wheel-steer system.

The Italians debuted the feature on the F12 Tour De France. However, the TDF was overly sensitive, with the system becoming more friendly to the driver in the case of the 812 Superfast.

Of course, that didn't mean that the F12 TDF wasn't asked to perform sideways duties, as this video involving Chris Harris demonstrates.

And while we'll talking dancing Fezzas, we'll remind you that Powerslidelover likes to stay true to his nickname regardless of the machine around him, which means the man also drifted his LaFerrari Aperta, for example. However, the stunt was pulled on public roads, not unlike the gear head's fixed-roof LaFerrari drifting, which almost ended badly.

Oh, and here's the steering wheel wielder sliding his 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, thankfully on the track.

Ferrari 812 Superfast Ferrari drifting V12 cool
The Judgemental Uber Guy Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tank Vs. Well Drifting Guide for Dummies Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
 
 