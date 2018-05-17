Spyshots: 2020 BMW M3 (G80) Hits the Ring with ZF 8HP Automatic Transmission

Not that long ago, it came to our attention that the M2 LCI will be the last M car with a manual transmission. None other than Dirk Hacker, vice-president of BMW M, let this detail slip out, adding that the automaker will use “4WD where we need it.”
First of all, the G80 M3 is anticipated to switch over to the ZF 8HP automatic from the current six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Based on the design of the paddle shifters mounted on the steering wheel of this prototype, the 8HP appears to be a safe bet for the sports sedan. On the other hand, we’re still hoping that the stick shift will soldier on as the standard transmission in the M3.
Then there’s the matter of all-wheel-drive. The F90 M5 introduced M xDrive with RWD mode to the BMW M family, leading many to believe that the G80 M3 will follow suit. On the other hand, some voices claim RWD will survive in conjunction with a six-speed manual gearbox, with AWD and the eight-speed automatic to be offered on the range-topping model for the more performance-oriented consumer.
Based on the slippin’ and slidin’ action the BMW test driver pulls off at the Nurburgring in this particular prototype, the front wheels appear to be tasked with steering and braking, nothing more. There’s even a rumor according to which the M3 will switch to mild hybridization for the electrically spooled turbochargers in addition to water injection. While this technology is within reach of BMW M, bear in mind how much weight would all of these systems add to the compact executive sports sedan.
What we do know for sure is the codename of the inline-six hiding under the hood, as in S58. An evolution of the B58 found in M40i models, the S58 is estimated by various sources to develop anything between 460 and 500 PS (454 to 493 horsepower), depending on the application.
Bearing in mind the S55 in the M4 GTS develops 500 PS and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) of torque thanks to water injectors that lower the temperature of the air in the intake manifold to increase boost pressure, it seems likely the G80 M3 or an evolution of the newcomer will equal the output of the $133,205 limited-edition M4 GTS. The M4 CS, on the other hand, has 460 PS (453 horsepower) to offer without the water injection system.
Then there’s the matter of all-wheel-drive. The F90 M5 introduced M xDrive with RWD mode to the BMW M family, leading many to believe that the G80 M3 will follow suit. On the other hand, some voices claim RWD will survive in conjunction with a six-speed manual gearbox, with AWD and the eight-speed automatic to be offered on the range-topping model for the more performance-oriented consumer.
Based on the slippin’ and slidin’ action the BMW test driver pulls off at the Nurburgring in this particular prototype, the front wheels appear to be tasked with steering and braking, nothing more. There’s even a rumor according to which the M3 will switch to mild hybridization for the electrically spooled turbochargers in addition to water injection. While this technology is within reach of BMW M, bear in mind how much weight would all of these systems add to the compact executive sports sedan.
What we do know for sure is the codename of the inline-six hiding under the hood, as in S58. An evolution of the B58 found in M40i models, the S58 is estimated by various sources to develop anything between 460 and 500 PS (454 to 493 horsepower), depending on the application.
Bearing in mind the S55 in the M4 GTS develops 500 PS and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) of torque thanks to water injectors that lower the temperature of the air in the intake manifold to increase boost pressure, it seems likely the G80 M3 or an evolution of the newcomer will equal the output of the $133,205 limited-edition M4 GTS. The M4 CS, on the other hand, has 460 PS (453 horsepower) to offer without the water injection system.