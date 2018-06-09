LaFerrari Aperta Does Donuts On Public Road, Smoke Covers Everything

Driving rules across the world have various ways of dealing with shenanigans performed on public roads. And at times, it can be difficult to distinguish between the occasional tail-out moment and an orchestrated tire-smoking moment. Well, the shenanigan that brought us here, which involves a LaFerrari Aperta, can easily be labeled by anybody, whether the beholder happens to be an automotive aficionado or not.

4 photos



That's because the machine happens to be owned by a gearhead known as Powerslidelover, with the man delivering on his promise each time he adds a vehicle to his collection.



This time around, we get to see the 963 hp hyper-hybrid roasting its rear tires, with smoke covering the road - the stunt takes place on the public road, with the gas-electric Fezza doing donuts.



Truth be told, some of this driver's adventures are easier to judge than others. For instance, it's not difficult to remember the times when the collector took delivery of his fixed-roof LaFerrari and pulled stunts similar to the one seen here, with a near-crash involving another car being on the menu.



Then again, there are times when this aficionado hits the track, delivering delicious adventures. And the most recent trip of the kind saw the man



Oh, and did we mention his GT2 RS had been used as a



While certain examples of the LaF Aperta are locked away in garages, with their owners wishing to freeze odometers in order to increase their value, this example of the Maranello halo car is the opposite of that.That's because the machine happens to be owned by a gearhead known as Powerslidelover, with the man delivering on his promise each time he adds a vehicle to his collection.This time around, we get to see the 963 hp hyper-hybrid roasting its rear tires, with smoke covering the road - the stunt takes place on the public road, with the gas-electric Fezza doing donuts.Truth be told, some of this driver's adventures are easier to judge than others. For instance, it's not difficult to remember the times when the collector took delivery of his fixed-roof LaFerrari and pulled stunts similar to the one seen here, with a near-crash involving another car being on the menu.Then again, there are times when this aficionado hits the track, delivering delicious adventures. And the most recent trip of the kind saw the man hitting the Nurburgring in his Porsche 911 GT2 RS, with the event also involving another example of the 700 hp Neunelfer.Oh, and did we mention his GT2 RS had been used as a snow plow earlier in the season? Of course, we don't expect the hooning to stop here and we'll return with fresh bits as soon as we get our hands on them.