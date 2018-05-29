autoevolution
 

The Irony of the Ferrari 599 Formula Drift Fire, As Explained by The Driver

We've been following Federico Sceriffo's Ferrari 599 drift car build ever since the first hints of the build hit Instagram. Long story short, this is the first time when somebody dares to turn a V12 Prancing Horse into sliding material. Alas, the competitional debut of the machine, which took place back in March in California, saw the thing going up in flames.
After two years of hard work, the Italian pro drifter who managed to bring a Fezza to the Formula Drift realm saw his dream turning to ashes. And while racing driver excuses are a stereotype for a reason, it seems that the story of this crash is one of the exceptions.

Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page (the clip on the left), we can see Federico explaining how we went from slip angles to fire extinguishers in just a few moments.

To put it simply, a control arm failed, with this leading to the wheel moving far more than it should've. As such, the bouncing wheel broke a fuel line, along with a ground wire for the fire suppression system, which caused the car to ignite.

Going past the irony, we'll mention that the typical Italian air of the aficionado makes the story even more enticing, as you'll find out in the video - we've also added a second clip below (the one on the right), which showcases the unfortunate moment itself. And yes, the man does admit that he made at least two mistakes in the process.

Fortunately, the Sliding Horse is now back on the job and here's to hoping it goes on to grab some wins.

P.S.: We're expecting purists to be less than infuriated with somebody turning a 599 into a drift car after the Lamborghini Murcielago and the Lexus LFA went on similar slip angle journeys.

