2019 Acura RDX Arrives in U.S. Showrooms on June 1st, Priced at $37,300

More on this:

1 2019 Acura RDX Starts Rolling Off The Assembly Line in East Liberty, Ohio

2 2019 Acura TLX A-Spec Now Available With Base Engine

3 2019 Acura RDX Makes World Debut In NY, Boasts 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo Engine

4 2019 Acura MDX Adds A-Spec Model, MDX Type-S Also In The Pipeline

5 Tesla Model X P100D vs. Acura NSX Drag Race Is Decided by a Blink