2019 Acura RDX Arrives in U.S. Showrooms on June 1st, Priced at $37,300

After going into production in East Liberty, Ohio a few weeks ago, the 2019 Acura RDX now has a price. For the entry-level model with front-wheel drive an no optional extra on top, you’re looking at $37,300 or $38,295 including destination.
At the other end of the scale, the SH-AWD with the Advance Package will set you back $47,400 or $48,395. And that’s a lot for a compact luxury SUV that isn't as luxurious as a Mercedes-Benz or BMW, nor as hard-hitting as any of its German rivals in terms of the badge on the steering wheel. On the other hand, there are many things to like about the RDX, starting with the Acura-exclusive platform.
According to Honda’s luxury division, the “top-of-class class power-to-weight ratio yields the quickest, best handling RDX yet.” This was made possible, in part, by the direct-injected and turbocharged VTEC Turbo displacing 2.0 liters and connected from the get-go to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Peak output is rated at 272 force-fed horsepower, while twisting force comes in at 280 pound-feet (SAE net).
Acura makes a case for 40-percent more low-end torque than the 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 in the previous generation, translating to quicker acceleration both off the line and on the highway. The SH-AWD system, which costs $2,000 according to the options list, can distribute up to 70 percent of the torque to the rear wheels.
SH-AWD features torque vectoring as standard, while the steering system is of the electric type to keep the weight down and help with fuel economy. Advance trim levels are that better to drive thamks to the Active Damper System. Depending on trim, highlight equipment also includes 16-way power adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, 10.5-inch full-color head-up display, and Acura ELS Studio 3D 16-channel premium audio that makes even the lousiest music sound brilliant.
Customers interested in the A-Spec pack (pictured) should know that it’s just an appearance package. The low-profile 245/45 R20 tires help the driving dynamics a little bit, but other than that, the A-Spec’s bragging rights come in the form of looks.
Other than being manufactured in the U.S. of A., the RDX has been designed and developed in Los Angeles, California and Raymond, Ohio, respectively. The engine, SH-AWD, and transmission, on the other hand, are made in Anna, Ohio, Russells Point, Ohio, and Tallapoosa, Georgia.
