2019 Acura TLX A-Spec Now Available With Base Engine

Of course, you can still have the V6 with 290 hp and 267 lb-ft, couples to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, which gives you access to the SH- AWD system (Super-Handling AWD). Acura says this model benefits from tuning such as stiffer springs, a thicker anti-roll bar, and a quicker steering rack. You see, the TLX A-Spec was previously only available with the top 290 horsepower V6 engine, which was great if you could put up with the gas mileage of a heavy sedan and wanted to pay $43,000 for something with the Acura badge.But do to overwhelming demand, Acura has given in and introduced a 2.4-liter A-Spec. Well, at least that's what they say, but we know that sales of mid-size sedans are slowing, and this could be a way to boost them temporarily.So now, the cheapest A-Spec has about 200 hp and will set you back from $39,400, plus the $965 destination charge. That's Audi A3 with options money, so we can't complain, but the entry-level TLX is only $33,000.What makes it special? Well, the A-Spec model gets a matte black grille with a different mesh design, sportier front-end design, 19-inch Shark Grey wheels, tinted taillights LED fog lights, a trunk spoiler in gloss black and a dual exhaust system with 4-inch tips.There are changes inside too, as the TLX A-Spec is set apart using leather seats with high-contrast stitching and piping, brushed-aluminum trim and a bolstered steering wheel.The output of the 2.4-liter engine is 206 horsepower and 184 lb-ft, so about the same as a Civic Si. This is set to the fronts via Acura's eight-speed twin-clutch gearbox.Of course, you can still have the V6 with 290 hp and 267 lb-ft, couples to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, which gives you access to the SH-system (Super-Handling AWD). Acura says this model benefits from tuning such as stiffer springs, a thicker anti-roll bar, and a quicker steering rack.