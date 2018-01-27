autoevolution
 

Honda Files U.S. Design Patent For Acura CDX, Are You Surprised?

Surprised? Not in the least considering Jon Ikeda confirmed in April 2017 that Acura would like to bring the CDX to North America. Manufactured in Guangzhou, China since 2016, the compact-ish crossover will slot under the RDX, helping the brand sell more utility vehicles than it already does.
A Honda HR-V dressed up for the occasion, the CDX is a commercial hit for Acura in The Middle Kingdom. 4,496 millimeters long and with a wheelbase of 2,660 millimeters, the premium crossover tips the scales at 1,494 kilograms and offers a little more than 400 liters of trunk capacity.

One engine is available, and that’s the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo found in other models such as the Civic, CR-V, and Accord. In this application, the four-cylinder direct-injected plant develops 182 PS (180 horsepower) and 240 Nm (177 pound-feet) of torque between 1,900 and 5,000 rpm, adequate figures for a vehicle of this size and heft. Be it front- or all-wheel-drive, the CDX comes with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Performance isn’t something to write home about (8.6 seconds to 100 km/h for the front-wheel-drive CDX), nor are the dynamic capabilities of the platform. After all, bear in mind the MacPherson strut independent suspension up front is paired with a torsion-beam rear axle.

From an official standpoint, Acura doesn’t comment on the matter of U.S. availability for very, very obvious reasons. But the United States Patent And Trademark Office clarifies the matter with design patent number D804,996 S.

Filed on December 12, 2017, the patent lays the groundwork for what’s to come, whenever Acura decides to bring the CDX to this part of the world. Other than the generic-looking alloy wheels, the rest of the design mirrors that of the China-spec CDX.

Make no mistake about it, but this fellow might boost Acura’s market share by a significant margin if marketed to the right audience. Over in China, the CDX is responsible for doubling the brand’s sales volume in a single year.

