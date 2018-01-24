autoevolution
 

Honda S2000 Gets NSX Widebody Kit in F1 Homage Mashup

When Honda/Acura came up with the new-age NSX, purists were left wishing for all-out performance seeking via internal combustion engine glory. And while the carmaker's hybridization ambitions meant the S2000 never received a proper all-gas big brother, the rendering we're here to show you comes to address that in an extremely unconventional manner.
We're dealing with an S2000 that has been gifted with a widebody approach borrowing plenty of elements from the new NSX. And we have to admit that the Photoshop job makes the bits and pieces blend in perfectly.

Then there's the Marlboro livery, which reminds us of Honda-McLaren's F1 fury days. Sure, the world does need to leave tobaco behind, but racing pedigree can never be forgotten, so we won't complain about this bit of the render.

Now, you might wonder what determines a pixel wielder to come up with a mashup such as the one sitting before you. Well, Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist behind this visual tale, dropped a brief explanation on his Facebook page.

"I really wanted to see what an NSX inspired S2000 would look like so I made this kit for one, pretty happy with the outcome haha," the artist said.

Come to think of it, the lunacy of this package is pretty close to a real-world widebody package destined for the Honda S2000 that we recently showed you.

P.S.: We have to remind you that today was the kind of rendering-frenzy day. And that's because this NSX-widebodied S2000 follows an even crazier digital fantasy, namely a mid-engined Nissan GT-R.

Oh, and let's not forget another rendering we brought to you today, one that showcases a contraption that's much, much closer to reality. We're referring to the pixel play showcasing the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a track-savvy machine that's expected to land at the Geneva Motor Show in March.
