Honda S2000 Gets NSX Widebody Kit in F1 Homage Mashup

When Honda/Acura came up with the new-age NSX, purists were left wishing for all-out performance seeking via internal combustion engine glory. And while the carmaker's hybridization ambitions meant the S2000 never received a proper all-gas big brother, the rendering we're here to show you comes to address that in an extremely unconventional manner.

6 photos



Then there's the Marlboro livery, which reminds us of Honda-McLaren's F1 fury days. Sure, the world does need to leave tobaco behind, but racing pedigree can never be forgotten, so we won't complain about this bit of the render.



Now, you might wonder what determines a pixel wielder to come up with a mashup such as the one sitting before you. Well, Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist behind this visual tale, dropped a brief explanation on his



"I really wanted to see what an NSX inspired S2000 would look like so I made this kit for one, pretty happy with the outcome haha," the artist said.



Come to think of it, the lunacy of this package is pretty close to a real-world widebody package destined for the Honda S2000 that we recently



P.S.: We have to remind you that today was the kind of rendering-frenzy day. And that's because this NSX-widebodied S2000 follows an even crazier digital fantasy, namely a



