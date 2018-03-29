2019 Acura RDX Makes World Debut In NY, Boasts 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo Engine

More on this:

1 2019 Acura MDX Adds A-Spec Model, MDX Type-S Also In The Pipeline

2 Tesla Model X P100D vs. Acura NSX Drag Race Is Decided by a Blink

3 Honda Files U.S. Design Patent For Acura CDX, Are You Surprised?

4 Honda S2000 Gets NSX Widebody Kit in F1 Homage Mashup

5 2019 Acura RDX Is a Crystall Ball For an SUV Future in Detroit