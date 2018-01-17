2019 Acura RDX Is a Crystall Ball For an SUV Future in Detroit

For one thing, the so-called concept feels like a production-ready machine, so you'd better pay attention to each and every one of its features, at least if you're willing to know what Honda/Acura's crossover future looks like.
This is the first time when Acura's Diamond Pentagon Grille is integrated into a product from the very beginning, as opposed to the mid-cycle refresh afterthought that the grille is on the models currently found in showrooms.
Speaking of which, the newcomer marks the introduction of an A-Spec trim, a sporty proposal that will be offered for the production car and subsequently move on to the while lineup.
Appearance aside, the vehicle rides on an all-new architecture that's dedicated to the brand rather than being borrowed from a Honda.
The engine compartment is predictably occupied by a turbo-four, whose output hasn't been released yet. Nevertheless, the unit is mated to a ten-speed automatic tranny.
Further down the power line, we find Acura
's Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive system, which involves torque vectoring.
The sporty inspiration can also be found inside the car, where a NSX-like drive mode controller allows the driver to toggle between Snow, Comfort, Sport and Sport+. Then there's the new True Touchpad interface (this reminds us of Lexus
' trackpad) involves a 10.2-inch screen with Android menus.
As for the timetable, you can expect the third incarnation of the Acura RDX to land in the first half of next year.
P.S.: You can jump to the 5:40 point of the clip below for the beginning of the RDX unveiling on the Detroit floor, while the car itself shows up at 13:55.