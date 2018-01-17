2019 Acura RDX Is a Crystall Ball For an SUV Future in Detroit

The most productive weeks are often those that don't necessarily seen anything special happening, but rather focus on ticking all the little boxes that matter. So while the 2019 Acura RDX doesn't aim to reinvent the compact premium crossover, it seems like this concept is ready to make things smoother for its parent.

9 photos



This is the first time when Acura's Diamond Pentagon Grille is integrated into a product from the very beginning, as opposed to the mid-cycle refresh afterthought that the grille is on the models currently found in showrooms.



Speaking of which, the newcomer marks the introduction of an A-Spec trim, a sporty proposal that will be offered for the production car and subsequently move on to the while lineup.



Appearance aside, the vehicle rides on an all-new architecture that's dedicated to the brand rather than being borrowed from a Honda.



The engine compartment is predictably occupied by a turbo-four, whose output hasn't been released yet. Nevertheless, the unit is mated to a ten-speed automatic tranny.



Further down the power line, we find



The sporty inspiration can also be found inside the car, where a NSX-like drive mode controller allows the driver to toggle between Snow, Comfort, Sport and Sport+. Then there's the new True Touchpad interface (this reminds us of



As for the timetable, you can expect the third incarnation of the Acura RDX to land in the first half of next year.



P.S.: You can jump to the 5:40 point of the clip below for the beginning of the RDX unveiling on the Detroit floor, while the car itself shows up at 13:55.



For one thing, the so-called concept feels like a production-ready machine, so you'd better pay attention to each and every one of its features, at least if you're willing to know what Honda/Acura's crossover future looks like.This is the first time when Acura's Diamond Pentagon Grille is integrated into a product from the very beginning, as opposed to the mid-cycle refresh afterthought that the grille is on the models currently found in showrooms.Speaking of which, the newcomer marks the introduction of an A-Spec trim, a sporty proposal that will be offered for the production car and subsequently move on to the while lineup.Appearance aside, the vehicle rides on an all-new architecture that's dedicated to the brand rather than being borrowed from a Honda.The engine compartment is predictably occupied by a turbo-four, whose output hasn't been released yet. Nevertheless, the unit is mated to a ten-speed automatic tranny.Further down the power line, we find Acura 's Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive system, which involves torque vectoring.The sporty inspiration can also be found inside the car, where a NSX-like drive mode controller allows the driver to toggle between Snow, Comfort, Sport and Sport+. Then there's the new True Touchpad interface (this reminds us of Lexus ' trackpad) involves a 10.2-inch screen with Android menus.As for the timetable, you can expect the third incarnation of the Acura RDX to land in the first half of next year.P.S.: You can jump to the 5:40 point of the clip below for the beginning of the RDX unveiling on the Detroit floor, while the car itself shows up at 13:55.