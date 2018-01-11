2018 Kia Soul EV Driving Range Improved To 111 Miles

Following the refresh of the ICE-only Soul
, the electric version of the crossover is up for an upgrade. And in addition to the better looks, the Soul EV comes with a larger battery (30 kWh compared to 27 kWh), translating to an increase of the EPA-rated range from 93 to 111 miles.
Not bad at all considering the battery is similar in dimensions to the old one. The improvement comes courtesy of higher energy density for the cells, which were developed by Seoul-based SK Innovation. The 30-kWh lithium-ion battery is standard in all trim levels, with the EV-e2 starting at $32,250 excluding $895 destination. At the other end of the spectrum, the Soul EV+ comes with all the bells and whistles, retailing from $35,950.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the MPGe rating on the combined cycle is 108, which works out at 31 kWh per 100 miles. This, in turn, puts the Soul EV
on the same footing as the smart fortwo Electric Drive, though the latter features a driving range of just 58 miles.
Tipping the scales at 3,289 pounds, the Soul EV marries the battery to an A/C synchronous permanent magnet electric motor. It drives the front axle through a one-speed direct drive with 109 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque, numbers that aren’t on par with the likes of the Nissan Leaf.
Also new for the 2018 model year is the Google Assistant. Integrated into the UVO infotainment system and accessible through your Android or Apple smartphone, the easy-to-use voice assistant can start the car, lock, honk the horn, and turn the air-con on/off on the go.
“Our customers inspired this latest enhancement to the Kia ownership experience,”
declared Henry Bzeih, director of connected car & mobility services, strategy & planning, at Kia
Motors America. “With more people using smart technology at home and work, it was a natural extension to bring this easy to use and widely adapted platform to the driver’s seat."