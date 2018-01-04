Kia Niro EV Previewed By 2018 CES-bound Concept

Thinking about buying the Hyundai Ioniq Electric
, but could use the practicality and ground clearance of a utility vehicle? Sister brand Kia has got your covered with the Niro EV, which will debut on January 8th.
6 photos
The 2018 Consumer Electronics Show
in Las Vegas is the place where the South Korean automaker will give us the first glimpse of the all-electric crossover, and based on the teaser photos in the gallery, it’ll look a lot better than the production-spec EV. But then again, concepts tend to be works of wonder.
“At CES we will share our strategy and vision for future mobility, and exhibit a range of advanced technologies that our customers can look forward to,”
declared Woong-cheol Yang, the head honcho of the Hyundai-Kia research and development center. And by that, Yang refers to the likes of full vehicle connectivity, self-driving technology, and VR
.
In addition to the superfluous exterior design, the Niro EV Concept will debut never-before-seen features for the Kia brand, including an all-new human-machine interface and a motion graphic lighting system. Regarding these two, the Seoul-based automaker is looking forward to market introductions in the near future if they get the thumbs up from the public.
Back on planet Earth, the technology that’s sure to become a reality in the coming years is 5G Internet connectivity, which Kia describes as being a world first in the case of the Niro EV Concept. Based on the latest developments in the telecom domain, AT&T will roll out the 5G standard in the latter half of the year. And by 2023, 5G is to reach a billion people.
As it’s based on the Ioniq Electric, the Niro EV will be priced over $30,000 and will boast an EPA-rated range of fewer than 124 miles if Kia will stick to the Hyundai’s 28 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery. Drive is sent exclusively to the front wheels by a permanent magnet synchronous motor with 118 horsepower (88 kW) and 218 pound-feet (295 Nm) on tap.