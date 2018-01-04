autoevolution
 

Kia Niro EV Previewed By 2018 CES-bound Concept

4 Jan 2018, 15:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
Thinking about buying the Hyundai Ioniq Electric, but could use the practicality and ground clearance of a utility vehicle? Sister brand Kia has got your covered with the Niro EV, which will debut on January 8th.
6 photos
Kia Niro EV ConceptKia Niro EV ConceptKia Niro EV ConceptKia Niro EV ConceptKia Niro EV Concept
The 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is the place where the South Korean automaker will give us the first glimpse of the all-electric crossover, and based on the teaser photos in the gallery, it’ll look a lot better than the production-spec EV. But then again, concepts tend to be works of wonder.

“At CES we will share our strategy and vision for future mobility, and exhibit a range of advanced technologies that our customers can look forward to,” declared Woong-cheol Yang, the head honcho of the Hyundai-Kia research and development center. And by that, Yang refers to the likes of full vehicle connectivity, self-driving technology, and VR.

In addition to the superfluous exterior design, the Niro EV Concept will debut never-before-seen features for the Kia brand, including an all-new human-machine interface and a motion graphic lighting system. Regarding these two, the Seoul-based automaker is looking forward to market introductions in the near future if they get the thumbs up from the public.

Back on planet Earth, the technology that’s sure to become a reality in the coming years is 5G Internet connectivity, which Kia describes as being a world first in the case of the Niro EV Concept. Based on the latest developments in the telecom domain, AT&T will roll out the 5G standard in the latter half of the year. And by 2023, 5G is to reach a billion people.

As it’s based on the Ioniq Electric, the Niro EV will be priced over $30,000 and will boast an EPA-rated range of fewer than 124 miles if Kia will stick to the Hyundai’s 28 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery. Drive is sent exclusively to the front wheels by a permanent magnet synchronous motor with 118 horsepower (88 kW) and 218 pound-feet (295 Nm) on tap.
Kia Niro EV 2019 Kia Niro Electric SUV Kia Niro Electric EV Kia Niro Kia
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
KIA models:
KIA Niro Plug-In HybridKIA Niro Plug-In Hybrid Small SUVKIA Picanto X-LineKIA Picanto X-Line MiniKIA SorentoKIA Sorento CrossoverKIA Forte 5 DoorKIA Forte 5 Door CompactKIA ForteKIA Forte CompactAll KIA models  