Kia Niro EV Previewed By 2018 CES-bound Concept

The 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is the place where the South Korean automaker will give us the first glimpse of the all-electric crossover, and based on the teaser photos in the gallery, it’ll look a lot better than the production-spec EV. But then again, concepts tend to be works of wonder.“At CES we will share our strategy and vision for future mobility, and exhibit a range of advanced technologies that our customers can look forward to,” declared Woong-cheol Yang, the head honcho of the Hyundai-Kia research and development center. And by that, Yang refers to the likes of full vehicle connectivity, self-driving technology, and VR In addition to the superfluous exterior design, the Niro EV Concept will debut never-before-seen features for the Kia brand, including an all-new human-machine interface and a motion graphic lighting system. Regarding these two, the Seoul-based automaker is looking forward to market introductions in the near future if they get the thumbs up from the public.Back on planet Earth, the technology that’s sure to become a reality in the coming years is 5G Internet connectivity, which Kia describes as being a world first in the case of the Niro EV Concept. Based on the latest developments in the telecom domain, AT&T will roll out the 5G standard in the latter half of the year. And by 2023, 5G is to reach a billion people.As it’s based on the Ioniq Electric, the Niro EV will be priced over $30,000 and will boast an EPA-rated range of fewer than 124 miles if Kia will stick to the Hyundai’s 28 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery. Drive is sent exclusively to the front wheels by a permanent magnet synchronous motor with 118 horsepower (88 kW) and 218 pound-feet (295 Nm) on tap.