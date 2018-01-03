BYTON Electric SUV Has 50" (1.25 m) Display, Comes to the U.S. and EU in 2020

The Chinese startup called BYTON has confirmed it would bring its first product - still in the prototype phase - at this year's Consumer Electronics Show
in Las Vegas, with a market launch to follow at least two years later.
Still to receive a name, the battery-powered SUV
has only been teased so far by the Chinese company, but it's safe to say that the EV's most prominent feature is its display. Making up for most of the dashboard, the ultra-wide screen
puts to shame anything you can find in a car at this moment, and will probably continue to do so for the upcoming years as well.
The teaser released just recently shows the 50-inch screen sitting on top of a low and flat dashboard that predictably misses any other types of buttons. However, considering the curved display is hard to reach, it won't use touch controls either. Since we can't see any rotary device or touchpad on the armrests either, that leaves only one option: gesture controls and voice-activated commands.
These work great on concepts - because they don't really have to work - but in reality, the technology has proven to have its issues. Gesture controls are limited to just a few inputs and voice commands tend to be problematic, especially to those who speak a different language.
Well, the BYTON SUV wouldn't be the first concept car that took a very different guise for its production version, and yet the company has insisted so much on this feature that it won't be able to back off now. The second display on the steering wheel might provide the answer, but we all know how comfortable using that would be when the wheel is turned.
However, the biggest piece of news from BYTON is that the CES presentation will be followed by a commercial release in 2020, the same year the European markets will get the electric SUV as well. The order book will open first for the Chinese market one year before that.