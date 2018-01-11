All-New 2019 Kia Forte Borrows Swept-Back Look From The Stinger

In total, Kia released three renderings of the 2019 Forte in sedan
flavor. Starting with the front and front three-quarter view, it becomes apparent the all-new Forte takes inspiration from the 2018 Cee’d, which will make its world premiere in March at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The U.S.-spec model, on the other hand, prepares to go official at the 2018 NAIAS.
The best-looking parts are the four-point LED daytime running lights
, gaping air vents at the sides of the bumper, and the assertive tiger-nose grille. Admired from the rear three-quarter right, the Stinger influence for the roofline becomes apparent. An integrated trunk lid spoiler, triangular-like motifs in the rear bumper, and LED taillights are on the menu as well.
As for the interior, wouldn’t you look at how minimalist it is! The free-floating infotainment screen, simplified climate control interface, and the metallic trim on the dashboard create an unexpectedly pleasant ambiance for the cockpit, which is something a lot of compact cars fail to pull off.
The 2019 Forte will once again be offered as a sedan and hatchback, though you can kiss the Forte Koup
farewell. Kia discontinued the two-door body style at the end of 2016 in accordance with the current purchasing trends.
Kia didn’t slip a word about what’s hiding under the sheet metal, though it’s safe to assume some sort of four-cylinder will come as standard. A turbocharged inline-4 is also certain, packing as much as 201 horsepower
, as is the South Korean automaker’s seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
The 2019 Forte will be revealed in full on January 15th at the Detroit Auto Show.