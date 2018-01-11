autoevolution
 

All-New 2019 Kia Forte Borrows Swept-Back Look From The Stinger

Slotted above the Rio, the Forte sedan and Forte5 hatchback combine great value with generous standard equipment and adequate practicality. But both models are getting on a bit, which Kia knows all too well. Given these circumstances, the compact-sized Forte in getting all-new for the 2019 model year, and it looks downright superb in this set of sketches.
In total, Kia released three renderings of the 2019 Forte in sedan flavor. Starting with the front and front three-quarter view, it becomes apparent the all-new Forte takes inspiration from the 2018 Cee’d, which will make its world premiere in March at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The U.S.-spec model, on the other hand, prepares to go official at the 2018 NAIAS.

The best-looking parts are the four-point LED daytime running lights, gaping air vents at the sides of the bumper, and the assertive tiger-nose grille. Admired from the rear three-quarter right, the Stinger influence for the roofline becomes apparent. An integrated trunk lid spoiler, triangular-like motifs in the rear bumper, and LED taillights are on the menu as well.

As for the interior, wouldn’t you look at how minimalist it is! The free-floating infotainment screen, simplified climate control interface, and the metallic trim on the dashboard create an unexpectedly pleasant ambiance for the cockpit, which is something a lot of compact cars fail to pull off.

The 2019 Forte will once again be offered as a sedan and hatchback, though you can kiss the Forte Koup farewell. Kia discontinued the two-door body style at the end of 2016 in accordance with the current purchasing trends.

Kia didn’t slip a word about what’s hiding under the sheet metal, though it’s safe to assume some sort of four-cylinder will come as standard. A turbocharged inline-4 is also certain, packing as much as 201 horsepower, as is the South Korean automaker’s seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The 2019 Forte will be revealed in full on January 15th at the Detroit Auto Show.
