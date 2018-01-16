2019 Acura RDX Prototype Looks Good from the Front in Detroit

Acura unveiled a fully redesigned version of its RDX crossover SUV at the Detroit Auto Show this week. It's labeled a prototype, but the production version will probably look identical if you tick all the options boxes.

9 photos



Even though they are fake, the side air intakes of the bumper are our second favorite design element after the muscular hood. You'd think there's a V8 stretching its way from under there.



We're not so fond of the tail end. The problem seems to be combining a low load lip with the sloped roof and tiny rear window of a sports car. Together, they make the RDX look minivan-like when viewed from the back. However, we'll take two sin points off for the massive exhaust tips.



The updated luxury touring- SUV features a roomier interior and plenty of advanced features. Step inside, and you'll immediately notice the 10.2-inch screen mounted on top of the dash. Many cars have the tablet screen, but Acura needs to be praised for its thin bezels. At the same time, their continued use of the push-button gear selector is infuriating.



The RDX also gets an all-new powertrain. Say goodbye to the V6 and hello to a 2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. Gone is the old 6-speed, replaced by a new 10-speed with. The company hasn't released power or economy numbers, though the former should be similar to what the



THe 2019 RDX will be optionally available with the Super Handling AWD system, splitting power from side to side. Forward collision working and automatic emergency braking will be offered as standard. Pricing and technical information are expected in the second half of the year.



