autoevolution
 

2019 Acura RDX Prototype Looks Good from the Front in Detroit

16 Jan 2018, 19:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Acura unveiled a fully redesigned version of its RDX crossover SUV at the Detroit Auto Show this week. It's labeled a prototype, but the production version will probably look identical if you tick all the options boxes.
9 photos
2019 Acura RDX Prototype Looks Good from the Front in Detroit2019 Acura RDX Prototype Looks Good from the Front in Detroit2019 Acura RDX Prototype Looks Good from the Front in Detroit2019 Acura RDX Prototype Looks Good from the Front in Detroit2019 Acura RDX Prototype Looks Good from the Front in Detroit2019 Acura RDX Prototype Looks Good from the Front in Detroit2019 Acura RDX Prototype Looks Good from the Front in Detroit2019 Acura RDX Prototype Looks Good from the Front in Detroit
The styling is very much to our liking. It follows the ques set by the RLX sedan, including a pentagonal grille and that very specific geometric pattern for the headlights. The oversized badge also looks the part on this car.

Even though they are fake, the side air intakes of the bumper are our second favorite design element after the muscular hood. You'd think there's a V8 stretching its way from under there.

We're not so fond of the tail end. The problem seems to be combining a low load lip with the sloped roof and tiny rear window of a sports car. Together, they make the RDX look minivan-like when viewed from the back. However, we'll take two sin points off for the massive exhaust tips.

The updated luxury touring-SUV features a roomier interior and plenty of advanced features. Step inside, and you'll immediately notice the 10.2-inch screen mounted on top of the dash. Many cars have the tablet screen, but Acura needs to be praised for its thin bezels. At the same time, their continued use of the push-button gear selector is infuriating.

The RDX also gets an all-new powertrain. Say goodbye to the V6 and hello to a 2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. Gone is the old 6-speed, replaced by a new 10-speed with. The company hasn't released power or economy numbers, though the former should be similar to what the new Accord gets from its 2.0 turbo.

THe 2019 RDX will be optionally available with the Super Handling AWD system, splitting power from side to side. Forward collision working and automatic emergency braking will be offered as standard. Pricing and technical information are expected in the second half of the year.

2019 Acura RDX Acura RDX 2018 naias
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
ACURA models:
ACURA RLXACURA RLX LargeACURA RDXACURA RDX Medium SUVACURA ILXACURA ILX CompactACURA NSXACURA NSX ExoticACURA MDXACURA MDX Medium SUVAll ACURA models  