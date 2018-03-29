2019 Acura MDX Adds A-Spec Model, MDX Type-S Also In The Pipeline

At this year’s edition of the New York International Auto Show, Honda’s luxury division upgraded the MDX three-row crossover inside and out. Coming to Acura dealers this summer, the 2019 model year also happens to be sportier than ever.
First of all, let’s talk A-Spec. The fourth member of the A-Spec lineup after the ILX, TLX, and RDX, the MDX in this configuration “adds a dimension of sporty, aggressive, and youthful appeal.” The words of praise in quotation marks come courtesy of Henrio Arcangeli, Jr., the senior vice president of American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
From a design standpoint, the MDX A-Spec features a more athletic stance thanks to the 10-spoke, 20-inch Shark Grey alloy wheels and low-profile tires. Gloss-black and black-chrome trim is also on the menu, further distinguishing the crossover.
As you can tell from the photo gallery, the front fascia is more aggressive and the exhaust finishers are larger in diameter. Coming as standard with 290 horsepower and Super Handling All-Wheel-Drive (SH-AWD), the MDX A-Spec is also available with 321 horsepower if the customer opts for the Sport Hybrid drivetrain.
Getting inside the MDX A-Spec reveals sport seats wrapped in red or black leather with Alcantara inserts. Contrasting stitching, faux carbon fiber, a thicker steering wheel with paddle shifters, sport pedals, and exclusive gauges are standard as well, as is the AcuraWatch suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies.
The garnishing doesn’t end here, with Acura adding A-Spec door step trim to set this MDX apart from the rest of the range. On the technological front, customers are treated to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, as well as Lane Keeping Assist.
Production of the MDX A-Spec will be handled by the East Liberty Plant in Ohio. Opened in December 1989, the 2.1 million-square-foot plant is also the home of the Honda CR-V. To date, more than 4.5 million vehicles have left the assembly lines in East Liberty.
In the nearest of futures, the MDX Type-S will also see the light of day.
