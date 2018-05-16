2019 Acura RDX Starts Rolling Off The Assembly Line in East Liberty, Ohio

More on this:

1 2019 Acura TLX A-Spec Now Available With Base Engine

2 2019 Acura RDX Makes World Debut In NY, Boasts 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo Engine

3 2019 Acura MDX Adds A-Spec Model, MDX Type-S Also In The Pipeline

4 Tesla Model X P100D vs. Acura NSX Drag Race Is Decided by a Blink

5 Honda Files U.S. Design Patent For Acura CDX, Are You Surprised?