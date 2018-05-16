autoevolution
 

2019 Acura RDX Starts Rolling Off The Assembly Line in East Liberty, Ohio

16 May 2018, 9:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
After Honda announced that the 2019 Insight is in production in Greensburg, Indiana, the peeps at Acura follow suit with the all-new RDX in East Liberty, Ohio. The 10-speed automatic gearbox that comes as standard regardless of trim level is made further south in Georgia at the automaker’s Tallapoosa transmission plant.
28 photos
2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX2019 Acura RDX
Regarding the 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo, the direct-injected four-cylinder motor is manufactured in Anna, Ohio. Rated at 272 horsepower (276 PS) and 280 pound-feet (380 Nm) of torque, the engine can be matched to the available Super-Handling All-Wheel-Drive system. It’s this piece of equipment, along with theexclusive platformthat led Acura to characterize the Gen 3 as the best-handling RDX yet.

"This new RDX defines the future of Acura, and our Ohio team did an incredible job preparing this first in a new generation of Acura vehicles for our customers," declared Jim Hefner, plant manager at the East Liberty. Pricing isn’t available, but the wait won’t be long now that we know the RDX will arrive at dealers in June.

A “clean-sheet, top-to-bottom redesign” of the popular five-passenger crossover, the newcomer should be that bit more expensive than the 2018 model year ($36,000) with the 279-horsepower 3.5-liter SOHC i-VTEC V6 motor. At the other end of the spectrum, the 2018 Acura RDX tops at $44,200 for the Advance AWD.

Designed in Los Angeles, California and developed by the automaker’s North America team in Raymond, Ohio, the 2019 Acura RDX will spawn an A-Spec variant aimed at the more handling-centric customer. The A-Spec also happens to look the part thanks to gloss-black exterior detailing, 20-inch Shark Gray alloy wheels, red-and-black interior, larger tailpipe finishers, and sporty gauge cluster.

The RDX is one of the five models manufactured in Ohio, alongside the ILX and TLX sedans plus the MDX sport utility vehicle and NSX supercar. Regarding the NSX, some people claim the Type R and Roadster are just around the corner although Acura refused to confirm both models.

2019 Acura RDX production Acura RDX crossover Acura US Honda
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tank Vs. Well How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How the European eCall Emergency System Works Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
ACURA models:
ACURA MDX A-SpecACURA MDX A-Spec Medium SUVACURA RDXACURA RDX Medium SUVACURA RLXACURA RLX LargeACURA RDXACURA RDX Medium SUVACURA ILXACURA ILX CompactAll ACURA models  
 
 