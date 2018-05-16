Spyshots: Audi e-tron quattro Looks Like the SUV You Buy With Bitcoin

Previewed as a concept way back in 2015, the e-tron quattro SUV is nearing its production debut. But one more session of Nurburgring testing can't hurt, right?

Audi's idea of camouflage consists of random white lines that look like circuit boards or made-up currency symbols like you see on Bitcoin and the other cryptos.



Right now,



The official debut is scheduled for August 30 in Brussels, the capital of the country that will be responsible for e-tron production, Belgium. No official specifications are available at the moment, but it's believed at least two power ratings will be offered with the most expensive bringing 500 HP .



It should be noted that the 2015 concept had around 430 HP and 800 Nm of torque. This gave it a 0 to 100 kph sprint time of 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 210 kph (130 mph). Unless we're mistaken, that's faster than the R8 e-tron.



The 95 kWh battery pack is believed to have enough juice for 400 km (248 miles) of driving on the new WLTP cycle.



“Thanks to the electrical quattro, its long-distance range and comprehensive charging options, customers can drive purely electrically without compromises”, Audi said in its press release.



