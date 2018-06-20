Lamborghini Racing Driver Sarah Bovy Does Delicious Huracan Performante Donuts

When Lamborghini engineers came up with the Performante incarnation of the Huracan, they focused on aspects like active aero and handling, while also giving the driver a more direct connection. Oh, and let's not forget the extra firepower of the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10, which jumped from 610 to 640 ponies. And while we've all seen the Lambo being used to set a Nurburgring production car lap record (think: 6:52), the Performante can also be given much simpler tasks.

5 photos



The one behind the wheel of the yellow Huracan Performante playing the spinning game is Sarah Bovy. We're talking about a 29-year-old Belgian aficionado who is no stranger to the Raging Bull. And that's because Sarah has competed in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup, wielding a Huracan GT3.



Sure, her sideways stint, which you'll find in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, is short, but it does provide a special kind of giggles.



Speaking of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and its lost Green Hell record, we'll remind you the accolade went to Porsche, thanks to the 911 GT2 RS blitzing the infamous German track in 6:47.



Well, the record might just return to Sant'Agata Bolognese. As we



And the upcoming Superveloce Jota incarnation of the V12 is certainly a sub-7 car, with the rumor mill talking about its potential and how this could one-up the Rennsport Neunelfer.



After all, with Porshe having now set an absolute Nordschleife record, the Germans shouldn't be all that worried - the 919 Evo, am 1,160 hp hybrid beast, managed to blitz the circuit in



For instance, one could turn to the Huracan special to burn some rubber. And this is precisely what we want to show you, namely such a Raging Bull baking donuts.The one behind the wheel of the yellow Huracan Performante playing the spinning game is Sarah Bovy. We're talking about a 29-year-old Belgian aficionado who is no stranger to the Raging Bull. And that's because Sarah has competed in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup, wielding a Huracan GT3.Sure, her sideways stint, which you'll find in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, is short, but it does provide a special kind of giggles.Speaking of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and its lost Green Hell record, we'll remind you the accolade went to Porsche, thanks to the 911 GT2 RS blitzing the infamous German track in 6:47.Well, the record might just return to Sant'Agata Bolognese. As we discussed on multiple occasions, Lamborghini is currently testing the Aventador SVJ on the Nordschleife.And the upcoming Superveloce Jota incarnation of the V12 is certainly a sub-7 car, with the rumor mill talking about its potential and how this could one-up the Rennsport Neunelfer.After all, with Porshe having now set an absolute Nordschleife record, the Germans shouldn't be all that worried - the 919 Evo, am 1,160 hp hybrid beast, managed to blitz the circuit in 5:19.5 , remember?