Audi RS6 Blows Transmission while Doing Donuts, The Smoke Looks Bad

Drifting is everywhere these days, from your local track to the engineering and marketing offices of manufacturers that range from McLaren to Toyota. However, there are still go-fast machine producers out there who that aren't all that devoted to slip angle shenanigans. And perhaps the best example of this comes from Audi Sport GmbH.

6 photos



And a recent example of this comes from the guy behind the wheel of the



The C7-generation RS6 Avant was driven to a parking lot, with the driver literally taking the super-estate for a spin. It's worth noting that the surface that served as a dancefloor was at least partially wet, which helped the gearhead initiate the slides.



Alas, it didn't take long until the car decided to give up - around the halfway point of the clip, we can find aural and visual clues that point out to a transmission failure - the smoke and the soundtrack are the kind that can easily ruin an aficionado's day.



We're not sure what component failed, but the vehicle was undrivable after the incident. In fact, its driver, along with the passengers, was forced to push the car to the side of the parking lot. Regardless, with such adventures usually resulting in overly painful servicing bills, the driver might just think twice before attempting such stunts from now on.



Such unfortunate events usually happen after a difficult life for the vehicle, so perhaps the 560 hp family car had been abused a little too much.



