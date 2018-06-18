2019 Audi A1 Leaked Official Photos Reveal Sporty Design

Official photos of the all-new Audi A1 have leaked online ahead of the official debut that's sure to come later in the week. We also have indirect confirmation of two powertrains and paint options.

LED headlights and taillights are a given on a car like this. The back end also features a set of fake intakes, like the ones on the new Civic Type R. Only the "40 TFSI" yellow model has visible exhaust tips, which is a perfect segway for an engine discussion.



"40 TFSI" refers to a 2-liter turbo engine with 200 HP and 320 Nm of torque that will be matched to a 6-speed twin-clutch gearbox (manual might be available too). This version of the A1 will get to 100 km/h in under seven seconds.



It seems that the smaller an Audi gets, the more colorful its interior becomes. The A1 sports bright yellow accents everywhere. As expected, the "Virtual Cockpit" system comprises of the same 10-inch display you get in the Polo. The air vents flanking it have a retro sci-fi look, just like the door handle. Also, note the oddly shaped shifter.



