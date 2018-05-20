2019 Audi A6 Shows Off Taifun Grey, Porto Suzuka Grey, and Firmament Blue

TDI

First off, we have Taifun Grey, which doesn't refer to the devastating weather phenomenon, but to a type of granite. To name a color after the rock you use to cover the terrace - how German is that?Next up, we have Porto Suzuka Grey, which looks the business in combination with the S Line body kit. We'd even go as far as to say that this combo is more appealing than any of the new A8 configurations.The metallic Taifun Grey finish is a €1,000 option, just like Firmament. In fact, the only free color is regular black. As for Porto Suzuka, that think is kind of expensive at €2,900. Speaking of cost, the 21-inch wheels you might see in Audi's footage can cost as much as €3,800.Paint and wheels cost thus as much as a Dacia Sandero. You might also want to go for one of two optional lines, such as the A6 design (exemplified by the Taifun Grey car), which costs about €4,000 but bundles decent kit.Only two powertrains are available at the moment, both standard quattro. There's the A6 50, which gets you a 286diesel V6 and a 0 to 100 km/h time of 5.5 seconds, as well as the slightly more expensive A6 55 TFSI which gets to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, has a 7-speed twin-clutch instead of the 8-speed auto and makes 340 HP.As you might have heard already, the new A6 measures 4,939 mm (16.2 ft) in length, 1,886 mm (6.2 ft) in width, and 1,457 mm (4.8 ft) tall. It's also slightly heavier than its predecessor, but all-wheel steering can help with the handling. However, it's the multitude of safety systems and the dual touchscreen media center that will impress the most.