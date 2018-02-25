2019 Ford Focus Going Into Production In June, Here's What To Expect

The Ford Motor Company confirmed that the Focus Mk4 will skip the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
, with the big reveal scheduled for April in Germany. The home of Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz is where the newcomer will be manufactured, with the stomping ground of the compact-sized model being the Saarlouis Body and Assembly Plant.
Phase one of production is scheduled for June 2018. The five-door hatchback is the first body style that will come off the assembly line, in no less than four trim levels: Trend, Trend Business, Titanium, and ST-Line
. On the drivetrain front, customers will be offered a six-speed manual and an optional automatic transmission with eight forward gears.
Engines, you ask? Two will be offered at first, coming in the form of the 1.0-liter EcoBoost
three-cylinder turbo (85, 100, and 125 horsepower) and the 1.5-liter EcoBlue turbo diesel (95 and 120 horsepower). But that’s not the end of the story.
Phase two of production will unfold in September 2018. That’s when Ford of Europe will start making the station wagon
body style alongside the Vignale trim level. The beginning of autumn will see the Focus Mk4 gain a handful more engines, starting with the 1.5-liter EcoBoost with 150 and 175 horsepower, respectively. The third and final engine, for the time being, is the 2.0-liter EcoBlue
, which is anticipated to develop 150 horsepower.
On the matter of features, Ford’s all-new Focus will benefit from 8 previously unavailable driving-assist technologies, FordPass Connect, wireless charging for Qi-enabled smartphones, hands-free tailgate, head-up display, B&O Play
premium audio system, and a panoramic roof.
The Focus Active, which is a faux crossover
of sorts, is expected to arrive at the beginning of 2019. On an ending note, look forward to three new exterior colors: Azure Blue, Island Blue, and Millenium Gray.