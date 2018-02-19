Official: Ford Focus RS Production Ends On April 6, 2018

More on this:

1 John Cena Battles Ford in Court, Asks for Lawsuit to Be Dismissed

2 2019 Ford Focus Caught with No Camouflage, Has a Mercedes-Benz A-Class Vibe

3 2018 Ford Focus RS Heritage Edition Is An Orange Swan Song With 375 PS

4 Ford Everest Raptor “Makes Sense” With Ranger Raptor Know-How

5 Here’s How To Install Ford Performance’s Drift Stick In The Focus RS