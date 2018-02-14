2019 Ford Focus Caught with No Camouflage, Has a Mercedes-Benz A-Class Vibe

The thing with shooting press or catalog photos in public locations is that public locations are usually populated with people. And since everyone is packing a smartphone with a decent-enough camera these days, the chances of them snapping a picture of your secret new model are very, very high.

And it's not like the company officials can do anything about it. Well, they can try - as did the woman in this picture who was allegedly yelling "no picture" just as the man with the camera pushed the shutter - but they're unlikely to have any success. According to the story published by Hungarian website vezess.hu , the opportunistic photographer says "they" were chasing him, which is why he couldn't take any more snaps. Our question is what would have happened had they caught him? Other than bribing him, we really can't see any other way in which they could convince him not to go public with the picture.Back to the reason we're even having this discussion, and the 2019 Ford Focus looks really evolved. We only get to see it from the side, but it's enough to give us the sensation it has moved in the right direction. The current Focus felt closer to the likes of Hyundai i30 or Kia Ceed than the more premium models.This one, however, actually has a bit of Mercedes-Benz A-Class to it. Granted, there's more of the previous-gen Mercedes hatchback than the recently released one, but it's still an upmarket vehicle.That might have something to do with the fact neither of the two models caught don't seem to be the entry versions. The blue one is most likely the ST Line version which, while not a full-blown ST model, looks almost identical, while the black one hiding under the wraps should be the luxurious Vignale trim.The ST model is said to receive a 284 hp version of the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, while the more toned-down version should make do with the 1.0- and 1.5-liter EcoBoost engines we already know. In Europe, the Focus will continue to sell with diesel powerplants as well, topping off with the 2.0-liter said to develop 190 hp.Previous spy shots of the interior have shown quite a big central display and a pretty conventionally stacked dashboard, but we'd be surprised if Ford didn't cram as much technology into the new Focus as it possibly can without making its more expensive models look silly.The hatchback is expected to debut in a few months time, while a sedan , a station wagon, and a crossover-like trim called "Active" are all supposed to follow by the end of the year. The U.S. debut should come sometime next year in a reversed situation to what happened with the Fusion/Mondeo three years ago.You can view the photos in full by clicking on the Facebook post embedded below.