2018 Ford Focus RS Heritage Edition Is An Orange Swan Song With 375 PS

Introduced in 2010 at the Detroit Auto Show, the third-generation Focus is showing its age. The Mk 3.5 that went into production in 2014 is more than a facelift, for it ushered in the ultimate expression of the current Focus: the RS.
The Focus Mk 4 is right around the corner, and in anticipation of the newcomer, the Ford Motor Company decided that the time is right to bid farewell to the ongoing model. The RS, to be more precise, and the name of the swan song is Heritage Edition. Priced at £39,895 and limited to 50 examples for the UK, the Heritage Edition marks 50 years since the Ford Escort started production at the Halewood plant in England.

In comparison to the Red Edition announced a few months ago, the RS in Heritage Edition attire is gifted with an exclusive exterior color: Tief Orange. Complementing the striking paintwork is a set of black alloy wheels, joined by black side mirror caps and a spoiler that’s also painted black.

Equipped from the get-go with partial leather Recaro sports seats, sunroof, rear parking sensors, cruise control with speed limiter, and heated steering wheel, the Heritage Edition is furthered by a Quaife mechanical limited-slip differential up front, providing superlative driving dynamics.

Under the hood, things get even better, for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo doesn’t develop 350 PS as you’d expect from the Focus RS. In collaboration with Ford specialist Mountune, the Heritage Edition gains the FPM375 upgrade, which increases output to 375 PS during overboost.

Torque also goes up, from 470 to 510 Nm (347 to 376 pound-feet). The added get-up-and-go comes courtesy of a performance-oriented turbo re-circulating valve, high-flow induction kit, and re-calibration of the ECU.

“The RS brand is hugely important to Ford and is recognized across the globe, however it has a special place in the hearts of UK fans. This latest model is the best RS we’ve ever produced, so it seems a fitting tribute as we approach its 50th anniversary,” declared Andy Barratt, chairman of Ford of Britain.
