autoevolution

Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Wagon Prototype Reveals Longer Rear Doors

24 Jul 2017, 12:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The wait for the first (proper) spyshots of the 2019 Ford Focus Wagon is now over - sure, you might be wondering how many people were eager to check out the shapes of the Mk IV Focus Wagon. But we're not just talking about Blue Oval customers here. Instead, all those who had to deal with the stylistically challenged 2019 Focus Wagon test mule we met back in January can now get the visual comfort they deserve.
14 photos
Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Wagon (Mk IV)Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Wagon (Mk IV)Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Wagon (Mk IV)Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Wagon (Mk IV)Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Wagon (Mk IV)Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Wagon (Mk IV)Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Wagon (Mk IV)Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Wagon (Mk IV)Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Wagon (Mk IV)Ford Focus Wagon (MK III Facelift)Ford Focus Wagon (MK III Facelift)Ford Focus Wagon (MK III Facelift)Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus interior
Now that the camouflage covers the production details of the future Focus, the most important clue comes from the greenhouse. It seems that the fourth generation of the compact will bring a size boost, at least in terms of the length.

And while the base of the rear doors may have remained largely unchanged, it seems like the doors are longer overall. In other words, the new Wagon will offer superior rear passenger legroom and a larger luggage compartment. For the sake of comparison, we added a few pics of the outgoing Focus Wagon to the image gallery below.

Motivation for the next Ford Focus will be provided by a host of EcoBoost and turbodiesel mills and you can expect the 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo brought to us via the new Fiesta ST to show up, albeit in a lower state of tune.

A hybrid is clearly coming (we don't know the specific details yet, so anything is possible, from a mild hybrid to a plug-in application). Nevertheless, it's unclear whether the automotive producer is ready to bring us an all-electric incarnation of the Focus.

Wagon aside, the 2019 Ford Focus should also receive an Active body style, which, as is the case with the fresh Fiesta, will impersonate a crossover (all-wheel-drive is not likely, though).

Ever since the original came to life back in 1998, the Ford Focus was never the class reference when it came to perceived cabin quality of infotainment and we're expecting the Blue Oval to address this for the newcomer. And, thanks to a series of spyshots we delivered back in June, we can talk about the digital dash and the Fiesta-like setup of the Mk IV Focus interior.

As we wrote back in March, Ford has already made the necessary investments to bring the Mk IV Focus to the market next year.
2019 ford focus 2018 ford focus Ford Focus Wagon 2018 ford focus wagon 2019 Ford Focus Wagon spyshots Ford
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance