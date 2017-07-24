Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Wagon Prototype Reveals Longer Rear Doors

Now that the camouflage covers the production details of the future Focus, the most important clue comes from the greenhouse. It seems that the fourth generation of the compact will bring a size boost, at least in terms of the length.
And while the base of the rear doors may have remained largely unchanged, it seems like the doors are longer overall. In other words, the new Wagon will offer superior rear passenger legroom and a larger luggage compartment. For the sake of comparison, we added a few pics of the outgoing Focus Wagon to the image gallery below.
Motivation for the next Ford Focus will be provided by a host of EcoBoost and turbodiesel mills and you can expect the 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo brought to us via the new Fiesta ST to show up, albeit in a lower state of tune.
A hybrid is clearly coming (we don't know the specific details yet, so anything is possible, from a mild hybrid to a plug-in application). Nevertheless, it's unclear whether the automotive producer is ready to bring us an all-electric incarnation of the Focus.
Wagon aside, the 2019 Ford Focus should also receive an Active
body style, which, as is the case with the fresh Fiesta, will impersonate a crossover (all-wheel-drive is not likely, though).
Ever since the original came to life back in 1998, the Ford Focus was never the class reference when it came to perceived cabin quality of infotainment and we're expecting the Blue Oval to address this for the newcomer. And, thanks to a series of spyshots we delivered
back in June, we can talk about the digital dash and the Fiesta-like setup of the Mk IV Focus interior.
As we wrote
back in March, Ford has already made the necessary investments to bring the Mk IV Focus to the market next year.