2019 Ford Focus (Mk4) To Skip Geneva Motor Show, Debuts In April

But no, that isn’t going to happen according to a company spokesman. Automotive News
reports the Focus will go official “at a stand-alone event in April.”
The most likely places are Cologne or Saarlouis Body and Assembly Plant in Germany (where the Euro-spec Focus is manufactured).
Regarding the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Ford confirmed its presence and a couple of debuts. First things first, the mid-cycle refresh of the Edge utility vehicle and the Ka+ small hatchback will take the stage. There’s also hearsay about the seven-seat Edge
making the trip to the Old Continent.
The updated Mustang and EcoSport are in the offing too, with the latter gaining all-wheel-drive and Fiesta-like interior design. Say what you will, but Ford is busy as is with this edition of the Geneva show. Scheduling the fourth-gen Focus
for April is, all things considered, an inspired choice.
With 212,806 examples sold in 2017, the Focus is the second best-seller for the Ford Motor Company
in Europe. The Fiesta calls dibs with 254,059 examples, despite the fact sales volume fell by almost 15 percent. And in a similar fashion to the Fiesta, the Focus will gain Active and Vignale trim lines to cater to a wider audience interested in compact cars.
Teased by the prototypes wrapped in colorful camouflaged and the #TimeToFocus hashtag, the 2019 Ford Focus
is longer, wider, and more tech-savvy than the generation it replaces. Riding on the improved version of the C-car platform, the Mk4 is expected to be a damn fine driver’s car.
The U.S.-spec Focus sedan, as a brief refresher, will be built in China
.