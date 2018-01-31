autoevolution
 

2019 Ford Focus (Mk4) To Skip Geneva Motor Show, Debuts In April

The fourth-generation Focus has been spied for what seems to be eons now. In hatchback, sedan, and wagon flavors for that matter, production-ready body panels and all. To this effect, it was believed the Blue Oval would pick the 2018 Geneva Motor Show to take the veils off the Mk4.
But no, that isn’t going to happen according to a company spokesman. Automotive News reports the Focus will go official “at a stand-alone event in April.” The most likely places are Cologne or Saarlouis Body and Assembly Plant in Germany (where the Euro-spec Focus is manufactured).

Regarding the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Ford confirmed its presence and a couple of debuts. First things first, the mid-cycle refresh of the Edge utility vehicle and the Ka+ small hatchback will take the stage. There’s also hearsay about the seven-seat Edge making the trip to the Old Continent.

The updated Mustang and EcoSport are in the offing too, with the latter gaining all-wheel-drive and Fiesta-like interior design. Say what you will, but Ford is busy as is with this edition of the Geneva show. Scheduling the fourth-gen Focus for April is, all things considered, an inspired choice.

With 212,806 examples sold in 2017, the Focus is the second best-seller for the Ford Motor Company in Europe. The Fiesta calls dibs with 254,059 examples, despite the fact sales volume fell by almost 15 percent. And in a similar fashion to the Fiesta, the Focus will gain Active and Vignale trim lines to cater to a wider audience interested in compact cars.

Teased by the prototypes wrapped in colorful camouflaged and the #TimeToFocus hashtag, the 2019 Ford Focus is longer, wider, and more tech-savvy than the generation it replaces. Riding on the improved version of the C-car platform, the Mk4 is expected to be a damn fine driver’s car.

The U.S.-spec Focus sedan, as a brief refresher, will be built in China.
