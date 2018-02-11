autoevolution
 

Nardo Grey Family Photo: Audi R8, RS3 Sedan, RS5 and RS3 Hatch

11 Feb 2018, 18:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Nardo Grey is perhaps one the most iconic colors of the automotive industry. While manufacturers are still trying to make the frozen paint a thing, ever Audi that puts on this seemingly simple non-color looks fabulous.
25 photos
2015 Audi RS3 in Catalunya Red2015 Audi RS3 in Catalunya Red2015 Audi RS3 in Catalunya Red2015 Audi RS3 in Catalunya Red2015 Audi RS3 in Catalunya Red2015 Audi RS3 in Catalunya Red2015 Audi RS3 in Catalunya Red and Nardo Grey2015 Audi RS3 in Nardo Grey2015 Audi RS3 in Nardo Grey2015 Audi RS3 in Nardo Grey2015 Audi RS3 in Nardo Grey2015 Audi RS3 in Nardo Grey2015 Audi RS3 in Nardo Grey2015 Audi RS3 in Nardo Grey2015 Audi RS3 in Sepang Blue2015 Audi RS3 in Sepang Blue2015 Audi RS3 in Sepang Blue2015 Audi RS3 in Sepang Blue2015 Audi RS3 in Sepang Blue2015 Audi RS3 in Sepang Blue2015 Audi RS3 in Sepang Blue2015 Audi RS3 in Sepang Blue2015 Audi RS3 in Sepang Blue2015 Audi RS3 Interior
I'm not sure which is the first Audi to sport Nardo Grey. But I do remember that when the RS7 came out with Suzuka Grey, Nardo wasn't available yet. So it must be pretty recent... 2013 or later.

The first time we really took notice of this non-metallic tone was when ADV.1 released this custom RS7 Sportback with custom wheels. Nowadays, you even see it on BMWs, Porsches or Volkwagens.

Ford has also come out with a similar finish called Avalanche Grey, which you see on the Raptor and the Shelby GT 350. For Europe, there's Stealth Grey on the Focus ST made since 2014.

Seeing more than one Nardo Grey Audi in a photo is cause for celebration, but here we have four, and they're all pretty new. If we're not mistaken, all were launched in 2017.

In the front line, we have Audi's heavy hitter, its one, and only supercar. The R8 produces 610 horsepower when it's got that big carbon fiber wing at the back (V10 plus model). Sadly, rumor has it that within just a few years it will be discontinued.

And it makes sense, considering Audi could not deliver the sort of groundbreaking styling that its customers wanted, while the performance will soon be caught up by the latest batch of twin-turbo V8s.

Next up, we have the car that could change everything, the RS3 sedan. It's a beautiful combo of the 2.5-liter engine and a sedan body that Audi can sell in America. Sounds good; looks decent.

Seeing the RS3 twins next to the RS5 makes us realize that RS models have their own thing going on at the front: those small intakes at the bottom, between the blacked out grille and side intakes.

But which car do you guys think looks the best in Nardo Grey. For us, it's got to be the RS3 sedan, though that could have something to do with it being the focal point of the photo.
Nardo Grey Audi RS3 sedan Audi RS3 Sportback Audi Audi RS5 Coupe pic of the day
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
AUDI models:
AUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAUDI R8 V10 RWS SpyderAUDI R8 V10 RWS Spyder ExoticAUDI R8 V10 RWSAUDI R8 V10 RWS ExoticAUDI RS4 Avant (B9)AUDI RS4 Avant (B9) CompactAUDI RS3 SportbackAUDI RS3 Sportback CompactAll AUDI models  