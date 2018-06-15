Mumm Creates Space Champagne, Ideal for Zero Gravity

2019 Audi A1 Has 200 HP 2-Liter Turbo and "New Suspension"

Audi has rolled out the third teaser for the all-new A1 supermini. And oddly, it's the most interesting one yet. 16 photos



A 200 horsepower engine is being confirmed, sure to be the most powerful until a new S1 Sportback is approved for production. Without a doubt, this is the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder you get in the Polo GTI.



It was the same with two previous versions of the cars. When the baby GTI had a 1.4 TSI twin-charger, so did the top-end A1, and this was replaced in 2014 by a



That's why we're 99.9% certain that the 2019 A1 will boast 320 Nm of torque, a 6-speed DSG (for this engine, others will get a 7-speed) and the ability to reach 100 km/h in about 7 seconds.



That means you can enjoy the sharp styling of the A1, as well as the technology, without having to lust after the performance of a



What's this about new suspension? We don't know either. It could be something as simple as adaptive dampers. But didn't they have that on the older model already? We'd be shocked if they gave it independent rear arms or a fancy multi-link setup, considering no other MQB A0 car has this yet. But stranger things have happened.



While very tempting, the 2-liter won't be the only engine available. Most A1 buyers have opted for smaller units with around 100 HP . This role will be fulfilled by the 1-liter 3-cylinder turbo. There's also going to be a 1.5 TFSI, possibly even a 1.6 TDI .



When can we expect to see the car in full? Probably within the next few days, as Audi is already on its third teaser.



