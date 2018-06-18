2019 Audi A1 Sportback Revealed, 40 TFSI Boasts 2.0-liter Engine With 200 PS

After eight years of production and limited editions such as the 256-horsepower A1 quattro, the smallest Audi of them all is all new from the ground up for the 2019 model year. Influenced by the styling language of the A7 and Q8, the subcompact-sized premium hatchback also draws design cues from the Quattro rallying icon.

In addition to the 200-horsepower 40 TFSI, the A1 Sportback is offered with a selection of 1.0- and 1.5-liter powerplants. Turbocharging, direct-injection technology, and a particle filter are standard across the lineup. In addition to the six-speed manual and S tronic dual-clutch transmission with seven forward ratios, the S tronic six-speed automatic is exclusive to the 4.03 meters long and 1.74 meters wide, the newcomer features a wider track and shorter overhangs than the model it replaces. From a visual standpoint, the wow factor gets the thumbs up for the three flat slits located below the edge of the hood.Available with full-LED headlights and beautified by the flat sloping C-pillars, the A1 Sportback is even better to look at with the S line package. Go for the 200-horsepower 40 TFSI engine, and you’ll also notice a twin-tailpipe exhaust system.At launch, the A1 Sportback is offered in a choice of 11 colors. Customers who want more in terms of customization can specify the roof in a contrasting color. Contrasting finishes are also available for the mirror housings, side front spoiler and side sills. 18-inch wheels in black, white or bronze up the visual ante furthermore.Audi claims “the sportiest interior in the compact class” is the stated aim of the cabin’s design, although this fellow here is no compact car. That would be the A3, which should be overhauled from the ground up in 2019 exclusively in five-door Sportback attire. Turning our attention back to the cabin, here you’ll find the center console and MMI touch display inclined toward the driver at a 13-degree angle.Ticking the contour and ambient lighting package’s box from the options list spruces up the interior with LED lighting in 30 selectable colors. But more importantly, the A1 Sportback is much more spacious than the model it replaces.Cargo capacity has increased to 335 liters with the rear seats in their normal position. Fold them down, and you’re looking at 1,090 liters and a loading height of 67 centimeters. The springs and dampers are installed separately, which means the area between the wheel arches is one meter wide.In addition to the 200-horsepower 40 TFSI, the A1 Sportback is offered with a selection of 1.0- and 1.5-liter powerplants. Turbocharging, direct-injection technology, and a particle filter are standard across the lineup. In addition to the six-speed manual and S tronic dual-clutch transmission with seven forward ratios, the S tronic six-speed automatic is exclusive to the 40 TFSI