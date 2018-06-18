All-New Audi A1 Sportback Gets Detailed Walkaround, Shows Quattro Inspiration

Tennessee Woman Sues NASA to Keep Vial of Moon Dust Armstrong Gave Her

The second-generation of the smallest car Audi makes has just been unveiled. The A1 will be available exclusively as a 5-door hatchback, and we find it refreshingly bold. 2 photos SUV . The body measures 4.03 meters in total length, so it's about 6cm longer than before. It's worth noting that there's slightly less legroom than in the Polo, and Audi prioritized trunk space, which has grown by 60 liters.



What is interesting is that the rear overhangs are small, especially the one at the back. The contrasting roof color and the 18-inch wheels contribute to the sporty appearance. Audi says a xenon headlight system will be installed as standard, so the LEDs we see here are an option.



As we suspected when we saw the



The engine range will include the familiar 1.0 TFSI 3-cylinder turbo. Only the base 95 HP model will get the Polo's drum rear brakes; everything else has all-around disks. As we said yesterday, the A1 35 TFSI is equipped with a 150 HP, 250 Nm 1.5-liter.



Only the 40 TFSI has a couple of muffler tips showing, and considering it's got 200 HP, we think it deserves it. This model is the only one to get a 6-speed wet-clutch DSG gearbox, shared with the



The dashboard is very driver-focused. You've got a 10- or 12-inch digital display right in front, flanked by big air vents. The infotainment (8- or 10-inch) is much bigger than before and angled towards the driver. If yellow is not your think, you can also have a boring black interior. But why would you want to?



