China Develops Laser Gun that Burns Protesters’ Hair and Banners

Companies from all over the world have been struggling for years to create a laser gun, but it seems that China has the upper hand. One such gun has already been created here and is now in testing to be used by the police. 21 photos



Apparently, the ZKZM-50 is a very light and very powerful weapon that also happens to be very precise. It can shoot from almost 1 kilometer away with such precision as to burn only the hair or the clothes on someone, without further harming them.



The weapon is non-lethal but causes a “strong pain response,” the representative said. Its precision and range would make it ideal in riot-type scenarios.



“The weapon is designed to do things such as setting fire to illegal banners at a protest or setting fire to the hair or clothing of a protester,” he says.



“It is not designed explicitly for killing like a gun that uses bullets and cannot cause the 'instant carbonisation' of human skin and tissues,” the rep adds.



The weapon weighs about 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) and has a range of 800 meters (2,600 feet). It can pass through glass and transparent obstacles, and could be mounted on cars, planes and boats. The rep says they want to sell it to the police, if they’re interested in partnership that would allow large-scale production.



