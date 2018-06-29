Ferrari 812 Superfast Drag Races 700 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S in Russian Fight

The Porsche 911 Turbo S has always been an efficient way to play with Italian exotics - the Zuffenhausen supercar mixes the kind of sprinting abilities that allow it to match the said toys with a practicality aura that makes it suitable for the daily driver role.

6 photos



And since the only 911 with more firepower is the 700 hp GT2 RS, a hardcore track special, one can always turn to the aftermarket in the quest of battling the said Italian monster.



Well, the fight we've brought along for today showcases the potential path of such an effort, bringing together an 812 and a 911 Turbo S massaged by Techart.



Note that, while the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 of the AWD ace up its sleeve, we're looking at a rolling start stunt.



The two battle on the road and, since this can involve uneven starts, they do it more than once - you'll find the piece of footage documenting their brawl at the bottom of the page.Here's why you might be experiencing deja vu

Now, if this setup seems familiar, it's probably because we've already



To be more precise, we talked about the Maranello machine duking it out with a much closer rival than the Neunelfer mentioned above, namely the Lamborghini Aventador S.



Unlike in the battle we have here, the Fezza vs. Lambo match also involved a standing start, thus allowing the Raging Bull to make use of its all-paw hardware. So, did this make a difference? Check out the video being the link and you'll find out.



However, when it comes to machines like the Ferrari 812 Superfast, the Neunelfer simply isn't potent enough to keep up, at least not in Turbo S guise.And since the only 911 with more firepower is the 700 hp GT2 RS, a hardcore track special, one can always turn to the aftermarket in the quest of battling the said Italian monster.Well, the fight we've brought along for today showcases the potential path of such an effort, bringing together an 812 and a 911 Turbo S massaged by Techart.Note that, while the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 of the Ferrari produces 800 hp, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six of the Porscha comes with 700 hp. And while the Porsche does pack anace up its sleeve, we're looking at a rolling start stunt.The two battle on the road and, since this can involve uneven starts, they do it more than once - you'll find the piece of footage documenting their brawl at the bottom of the page.Now, if this setup seems familiar, it's probably because we've already shown you this 812 Superfast doing its thing in Russia earlier today.To be more precise, we talked about the Maranello machine duking it out with a much closer rival than the Neunelfer mentioned above, namely the Lamborghini Aventador S.Unlike in the battle we have here, the Fezza vs. Lambo match also involved a standing start, thus allowing the Raging Bull to make use of its all-paw hardware. So, did this make a difference? Check out the video being the link and you'll find out.