2020 BMW M850i Gran Coupe Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks Set for Domination

It doesn't have as many cylinders, but that doesn't affect performance, and as the recently released photo gallery proved, it's a gorgeous machine in orange. With 530 horsepower from a V8 that sounds great, you don't need an M8, which is just as well considering the 50i costs about $120,000. Of course, an M8 GC is also coming.Even so, we think it's worth it. The top BMW has got something interesting going on. It's not as pretentious as theGT 4-door, but it's way sportier looking than we expect the Audi S7 will be, not to mention it's got a bigger engine than both. Too bad they didn't make the Gran Coupe version with a liftback instead of a normal trunk.The only real problem with it is the lack of space in the back. Even though it's a giant car, this coupe is the tight squeeze for those +2 who have to sit in the back. For a measly five to ten grand more, the Gran Coupe version is going to solve that problem.BMW has already stated that the 8 Series Cabriolet and Gran Coupe will debut soon. But the heavy camouflage on this Nurburgring prototype suggests the M850i with four doors isn't quite ready yet. There's two of them in the video, which is awesome.The M treatment for this car is pretty comprehensive. It includes new bumpers, with much bigger air intakes, flared out fenders and oversized exhausts. But those are only cosmetic goodies. The M850i is all about offering exotic components, like ceramic brakes, a carbon roof, owers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system and active anti-roll bars.