Soyuz Rocket Failure Caused by Collision Between First and Second Stages

5 2019 Volkswagen Passat Revealed In China, Previews U.S. Model

4 Volkswagen to Sell Cars Online From 2020

3 Volkswagen Starts Production of SEAT Tarraco in Wolfsburg

2 Massive Fight Breaks Out on The Street After 2-Car Crash

1 Volkswagen's Interactive Headlights And Taillights Could Be a Golf 8 Preview

More on this:

2019 Volkswagen Atlas Priced At $31,890

Known as the Teramont in the Middle East and China, the Volkswagen Atlas prepares to enter the 2019 model year. In addition to more safety features are standard, the family-sized crossover utility vehicle is ditching all 2.0-liter turbo trim levels except for the Atlas S. 26 photos



Doing so equals worse gas mileage, with the combined figure sitting at 20 mpg for the V6 and 24 mpg for the four-cylinder turbo. But if you’re the type to see the glass as half full, then it shouldn’t come as a surprise the Atlas 2.0T undercuts the Toyota Highlander and Ford Explorer.



The bad news? According to Cars Direct, “any sort of upgrade now requires choosing the 276-hp Atlas S V6 because



This is where Volkswagen has gotten pricing wrong with the Atlas as compared to other front-wheel-drive, six-cylinder crossover from the mid-size segment.



Customers who are also interested in towing on top of family-hauling capabilities should take the V6, for it is the engine option that can be specified with the Towing Package. Tick that box off the options list, and you’re looking at a rating of 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms). With 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet on tap, the 2.0 TSI is no slouch. But on the other hand, don’t forget that the Atlas in this configuration tips the scale at 4,268 pounds (1,936 kilograms). In other words, you’re better off with the narrow-angle V6 that churns out 276 horsepower and 266 pound-feet, also connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission.Doing so equals worse gas mileage, with the combined figure sitting at 20 mpg for the V6 and 24 mpg for the four-cylinder turbo. But if you’re the type to see the glass as half full, then it shouldn’t come as a surprise the Atlas 2.0T undercuts the Toyota Highlander and Ford Explorer.The bad news? According to Cars Direct, “any sort of upgrade now requires choosing the 276-hp Atlas S V6 because Volkswagen has discontinued SE and SEL versions with the turbo engine.” In other words, the cheapest Atlas with six cylinders is yours from $35,090, all-wheel drive included. For some reason or other, the SE V6 retails at $36,490 and comes with front-wheel drive.This is where Volkswagen has gotten pricing wrong with the Atlas as compared to other front-wheel-drive, six-cylinder crossover from the mid-size segment. Cars Direct give the Highlander LE V6 ($34,425), and Pilot LX ($32,445) as the most telling examples, but then again, “all three models come with advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking.”Customers who are also interested in towing on top of family-hauling capabilities should take the V6, for it is the engine option that can be specified with the Towing Package. Tick that box off the options list, and you’re looking at a rating of 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms).