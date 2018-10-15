2019 Volkswagen Passat Revealed In China, Previews U.S. Model

As the European version prepares for the mid-cycle refresh, China has received an all-new generation Passat. Longer and wider than the outgoing Passat, the newcomer also serves as a preview for the U.S. version of the Passat, going official next year for the 2020 model year.
Up front, Arteon influences are present in terms of grille design. The lower roofline also helps in regard visual drama, and Arteon styling comes back into focus at the rear of the vehicle. All in all, the Passat for the Chinese market is far more design-conscious than the previous model.
The headlights and cabin have been improved as well, bringing more sophistication to the mid-size sedan. Full-LED technology and automatic emergency braking are on the menu, along with wireless charging, diamond-patterned upholstery for the seats, contrast stitching, and fake-looking carbon fiber on the dashboard. Of course, the instrument cluster comes in the form of a reconfigurable display.
How the instrument cluster is integrated with the touchscreen infotainment system reminds us of the 2019 Volkswagen Touareg, which is saying something about much effort went into making the Passat better than ever before. Underpinned by the MQB modular vehicle architecture, the all-new model can be had in front- and with 4Motion all-wheel drive.
Three inches longer than the European model, the Passat for China features a longer wheelbase than the Passat that’s coming to America. This decision comes as a result of the Arteon, which serves as the flagship sedan in the Volkswagen lineup for the U.S. of A.
Production will take place at the Chattanooga plant in Tennessee, where the 2019 Passat and Atlas are manufactured. Volkswagen has also confirmed the arrival of a five-door crossover utility vehicle, based on the Atlas but with seating for five instead of seven people.
Coincidence or not, the Atlas has been reviewed by the Chinese model, which goes by the name of Teramont in the Middle Kingdom. Over in the world’s second largest economy, the Teramont and Passat are manufactured by SAIC Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd.
