autoevolution

Volkswagen Starts Production of SEAT Tarraco in Wolfsburg

18 Oct 2018, 7:22 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Introduced as the Spanish proposal for the three rows of seats segment of the market, the SEAT Tarraco has begun rolling off assembly lines this week in Germany, not Spain, at the Wolfsburg facility..
15 photos
SEAT Tarraco Looks Way Better at the Paris Motor ShowSEAT Tarraco Looks Way Better at the Paris Motor ShowSEAT Tarraco Looks Way Better at the Paris Motor ShowSEAT Tarraco Looks Way Better at the Paris Motor ShowSEAT Tarraco Looks Way Better at the Paris Motor ShowSEAT Tarraco Looks Way Better at the Paris Motor ShowSEAT Tarraco Looks Way Better at the Paris Motor ShowSEAT Tarraco Looks Way Better at the Paris Motor ShowSEAT Tarraco Looks Way Better at the Paris Motor ShowSEAT Tarraco Looks Way Better at the Paris Motor ShowSEAT Tarraco Looks Way Better at the Paris Motor ShowSEAT Tarraco Looks Way Better at the Paris Motor ShowSEAT Tarraco Looks Way Better at the Paris Motor ShowSEAT Tarraco Looks Way Better at the Paris Motor Show
This is not the first time in history when Volkswagen’s main production hub assembles cars other than VW models, but is the first time in 20 years to do so.

At Wolfsburg, Volkswagen built over the years several models of its subbrands, like the Audi 50, largely similar to the Volkswagen Polo, from 1974 to 1978, the Audi 80 from 1994 to 1998, the Audi 100 from 1993 to 1997 and the SEAT Arosa from 1996 to 1998.

The Tarraco will be built on Volkswagen’s MQB platform that is widely used by the Germans and on the same assembly lines as the Tiguan and Touran and will bring the total of SEAT-branded SUVs to three, together with the Ateca and Arona.

“The car was completely designed and developed in Spain by SEAT,” said in a statement Matthias Rabe, SEAT’s executive in charge with research and development.

"Together with a really enthusiastic team at the Wolfsburg factory, the vehicle was then prepared for series production, and this in a very short time. That strengthens the already close ties between SEAT and Volkswagen even more.”

The Tarraco will be made available with two gasoline engines and two diesel. Gasoline units are a 1.5-liter 150 ps and a 2.0-liter 190 ps, while the diesel offering comes as a 2.0-liter engine with two power outputs: 150PS and 190PS respectively.

The model represents SEAT’s entry on the large SUV market and will be available with both five and seven seats. The name for it was chosen to honor the Mediterranean city of Tarragona following a popular vote during which 140,000 had their say.

The launch date has been set for the beginning of next year, and prices have not yet been announced.

SEAT Tarraco Volkswagen Wolfsburg production SUV
press release
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is It Cheating? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
SEAT models:
SEAT TarracoSEAT Tarraco Large SUVSEAT Leon SC 3-doorsSEAT Leon SC 3-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5-doorsSEAT Ibiza 5-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5 doorsSEAT Ibiza 5 doors CompactSEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVAll SEAT models  
 
 