Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars

5 2019 SEAT Tarraco Revealed With Seating For Five Or Seven People

4 Seat Tarraco Cupra R Is the Spanish SUV We Wanted to See

3 SEAT Tarraco FR Will Be Available as 210 HP Plug-in Hybrid

2 SEAT Tarraco Shows Colors and 7-Seat Interior in New Photo Set

1 SEAT Tarraco Looks Way Better at the Paris Motor Show

More on this:

Volkswagen Starts Production of SEAT Tarraco in Wolfsburg

Introduced as the Spanish proposal for the three rows of seats segment of the market, the SEAT Tarraco has begun rolling off assembly lines this week in Germany, not Spain, at the Wolfsburg facility.. 15 photos



At Wolfsburg, Volkswagen built over the years several models of its subbrands, like the Audi 50, largely similar to the



The Tarraco will be built on Volkswagen’s MQB platform that is widely used by the Germans and on the same assembly lines as the



“The car was completely designed and developed in Spain by SEAT,” said in a statement Matthias Rabe, SEAT’s executive in charge with research and development.



"Together with a really enthusiastic team at the Wolfsburg factory, the vehicle was then prepared for series production, and this in a very short time. That strengthens the already close ties between SEAT and Volkswagen even more.”



The Tarraco will be made available with two gasoline engines and two diesel. Gasoline units are a 1.5-liter 150 ps and a 2.0-liter 190 ps, while the diesel offering comes as a 2.0-liter engine with two power outputs: 150PS and 190PS respectively.



The model represents SEAT’s entry on the large SUV market and will be available with both five and seven seats. The name for it was chosen to honor the Mediterranean city of Tarragona following a popular vote during which 140,000 had their say.



The launch date has been set for the beginning of next year, and prices have not yet been announced.



This is not the first time in history when Volkswagen’s main production hub assembles cars other than VW models, but is the first time in 20 years to do so.At Wolfsburg, Volkswagen built over the years several models of its subbrands, like the Audi 50, largely similar to the Volkswagen Polo, from 1974 to 1978, the Audi 80 from 1994 to 1998, the Audi 100 from 1993 to 1997 and the SEAT Arosa from 1996 to 1998.The Tarraco will be built on Volkswagen’s MQB platform that is widely used by the Germans and on the same assembly lines as the Tiguan and Touran and will bring the total of SEAT-branded SUVs to three, together with the Ateca and Arona “The car was completely designed and developed in Spain by SEAT,” said in a statement Matthias Rabe, SEAT’s executive in charge with research and development."Together with a really enthusiastic team at the Wolfsburg factory, the vehicle was then prepared for series production, and this in a very short time. That strengthens the already close ties between SEAT and Volkswagen even more.”The Tarraco will be made available with two gasoline engines and two diesel. Gasoline units are a 1.5-liter 150 ps and a 2.0-liter 190 ps, while the diesel offering comes as a 2.0-liter engine with two power outputs: 150PS and 190PS respectively.The model represents SEAT’s entry on the largemarket and will be available with both five and seven seats. The name for it was chosen to honor the Mediterranean city of Tarragona following a popular vote during which 140,000 had their say.The launch date has been set for the beginning of next year, and prices have not yet been announced.

load press release