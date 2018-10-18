Massive Fight Breaks Out on The Street After 2-Car Crash

Some road rage episodes are funny, but the majority of them are violent. This one, though it didn’t end with serious injuries, probably takes the crown in being the strangest.

It happened on a small road in Keighley, Yorks, as small walled city in North Yorkshire, England, and was captured on camera by a neighbor who just happened to look out on the street at the very moment, the Daily Mail reports.The whole thing was set off by a white Volkswagen Golf rear-ending a black sedan that seems to have braked suddenly. We’re not going to discuss here who was at fault for the accident, because we assume you already know the answer to that. After all, the drivers weren’t that concerned about that either, because they were too eager to start throwing punches.Having 2 drivers take it out on each other after they wrecked their cars wouldn’t have been this strange. What stands out about this particular episode of road rage is the fact that neighbors on the street also jumped in. Apparently, the prospect of kicking someone’s butt was more than they could resist.You can see the video at the bottom of the page. One man stands out, the dude in a gray shirt coming out of his house when he hears the bang. He rushes to the driver of the VW Golf and, together with the driver of the car he smashed into, proceeds to punching him repeatedly.Other neighbors also join in the fight, to the point were the brawl escalates and it’s difficult to say who is fighting whom. One dude who’s not willing to interfere is the driver of the blue learner car parked on the side, as he’s seen slowly backing away in an attempt to avoid being dragged into the confrontation.At the end of the video, a couple of women manage to break up the brawl and everyone goes their separate ways, including the damaged cars. The Mail doesn’t say whether a police report on the incident was ever filed.